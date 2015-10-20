Infographic: Breaking down the win over Colts

Check out an infographic breaking down important stats from the Patriots 34-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Oct 20, 2015 at 06:12 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
Latest News
Presented by
Trending Video
Belestrator: Preparing for Miami's wide receivers
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, the Miami Defense, and more on this episode of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, January 7th at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.
In Case You Missed It
Presented by
New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022
As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.