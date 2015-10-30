Infographic: Breaking down the win over Dolphins

Check out an infographic breaking down important stats from the Patriots 36-7 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Latest News
Trending Video
Patriots All Access: Season Recap
In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo take a look back at the highs and lows of the 2021 season and offer their insight on the state of the roster and changes that may take place this offseason. In addition, Steve Burton and Scott Zolak discuss Mac Jones' performance in his rookie year. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
In Case You Missed It
Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane
Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.
New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022
As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.