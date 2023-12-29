Is DeMario Douglas the Next Great Patriots Slot Receiver?

As a senior at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida, a young DeMario Douglas had a decision to make: attend the Nike Combine or take the SAT to prepare for college.

Although he was a 7-on-7 football legend in the area, Douglas was overlooked by Power Five programs due to his size. He mostly received offers from FCS and lower-level FBS schools, so despite his dream to play in the NFL, he did what any student-athlete would do to prepare himself for a college education and sat for the SATs.

Douglas didn't give up on his dreams of playing football professionally, committing to Liberty University. He "Popped" on the NFL's radar following a standout sophomore season, catching passes from pro prospect Malik Willis. With NFL personnel on hand to scout Willis, teams began to notice the jitterbug wideout, including the Patriots brass.

Then, Douglas was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he worked with the Patriots coaching staff per a request from Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh. This time, he attended the NFL Scouting Combine, putting down an impressive 4.44-second 40-yard dash.

Douglas went from a High Schooler thinking about his future without football to a sixth-round pick by the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft. To take the remarkable story a step further, Douglas now has the most receptions (44) for a rookie wide receiver in the head coach Bill Belichick era. With two more catches and 46 more receiving yards in the season's final two games, Douglas will have the most receptions and yards for any Patriots rookie pass-catcher since Belichick arrived in 2000.

Speaking to Patriots.com, Douglas reflected on his journey and stellar rookie season, where he's brought much-needed youthful talent to a position the Patriots have struggled to draft effectively.

"I didn't go to the Nike Combine. I had to take the SATs. I had to get into college, so I took the SATs instead of going to the Nike Combine," Douglas recalled at his locker inside Gillette Stadium. "I got to college. I'd say probably my sophomore year. That's when I had a crazy year. [NFL scouts] were coming in because they were looking at Malik [Willis] and were like, 'Oh snap, who is this?' I feel like that gave me a little noise."

Douglas is having the most productive season for a wide receiver in Bill Belichick's 24 seasons as the Patriots head coach. For a student of the game who studies all of New England's past slot receivers, Douglas had a very Patriot-like response to his early career success.

"It's a blessing, but I feel like I ain't done yet. I have a lot of work to do. But it's a little stepping stone, you know? I'm trying to be a great, and I just have to keep stacking days and getting better. Don't let up," Douglas told me.

From the start of training camp, it was apparent Douglas's separation quickness in his routes would translate to this level. It also quickly became clear Douglas would stick on the Patriots roster and push for a significant role. But he had to learn the nuances of offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's system. As an inside receiver, Douglas's routes often convert with options based on the defense's coverage. With a long lineage of highly productive slot receivers, including Douglas's current position coach, O'Brien views inside receivers as top playmakers in his system.

Starting with wide receivers coach Troy Brown to Deion Branch, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, and Jakobi Meyers, shifty route-runners have thrived in New England. However, to succeed in their Z/slot receiver role, a high IQ and stellar route detail are key. According to Brown, Douglas has improved significantly in those critical nuances.

"I just think he's continually developed his savviness and his ability to play inside. Everything doesn't always have to be at full speed all the time. Just developing a good sense of how to play in the slot. He's continued to get better at that," Brown told Patriots.com. "He's confident. He believes in himself, and that's half the battle to go in there and play well."

"He had to learn some of the stuff that we do here. It was a little different than what he did in college. It was a work in progress, but he has continued to get better at all that stuff [route conversions] and learning the differences between when and when not to do it. He's been great to work with. Great attitude, great in the classroom, great on the field."