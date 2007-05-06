Jaguars CB Carroll arrested in Atlanta

ATLANTA (May 6, 2007) -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ahmad Carroll was arrested on weapon and drug charges early Saturday on suspicion of being involved in a disturbance with a weapon, authorities said.
The 23-year-old Carroll was questioned by police after he was pointed out as someone involved during a disturbance at an Atlanta restaurant, Atlanta police spokesman officer James Polite said.
Polite said Carroll acknowledged to police that he was carrying a 9mm pistol. Police then searched his car and found 11 pink tablets that were believed to be ecstasy. He was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon without a license, possession of drugs and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Carroll, an Atlanta native, was released Saturday on a $7,000 bond.