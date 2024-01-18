Jerod Mayo's high school football coach knew he was destined for coaching long ago: 'I can't take any credit'

While he upheld that culture for the Patriots, it's a mentality Mayo had long before his days in the NFL or even college.

Austin started coaching him during Mayo's sophomore year of high school, hired for the job to keep the kids accountable on and off the field. He credits Mayo as part of a core group that established expectations for the rest of the team.

Years later, Austin listened as his former pupil outlined the same approach to managing the first team of his own.

"I can't take any credit for where he is because he came from a great family – the way he was raised created who he is," Austin said. "But when he played for me, the first year, we were 2-9. Like he said, it was about buy-in. His sophomore year, the core group of players that he was a part of, they bought into what we were doing and the next year we were 10-3."

Austin was continuously reminded of that decades-old turnaround throughout the ceremony.

For him, that success, all those years ago, was rooted in the weight room. The school kept it open 49 weeks per year, and Mayo and his brothers even frequented the facility during Christmas break.

"We built a culture where there was accountability and responsibility," Austin said. "We told our kids we want you to sit in the front row of the classroom. We want you to excel in the classroom. We want you to be respectful of everyone and behave in the hallway. Be a great leader – not only on the field but off the field. They rose to that expectation."

The weight room will be just as crucial for Mayo, he says, in evaluating the players they have on the team. That's where the Patriots will start fresh. Just like when he was playing for Austin, he acknowledges the best teams he ever played on were those where hard work and responsibility were enforced by teammates.

Austin trusts Mayo to be the man to re-inspire that buy-in. He knew it two years ago when Mayo spoke to him about the interest he was garnering from teams around the NFL.

"He told me he had a dream of being a head coach," Austin said. "He set a goal and a timeline, which is the kind of person he is, but I was excited to hear it. When he first got into coaching, I wasn't surprised, because he already was a coach on the field as a sophomore in high school."

Back then, Mayo worked out under a set of six-foot banners. One emphasized the importance of the team over the individual. The other almost foreshadowed his football journey, upholding a championship culture with the Patriots and taking it upon himself to ensure it's preserved. "Tradition never graduates," it reads.

It doesn't retire, either.

After the press conference, Austin wraps up polite conversations with local Boston reporters eager to hear about who Mayo was back then. Not much has changed, and the outcome could have been predicted by Mayo's loved ones, but it doesn't make them any less proud.

The former high school coach hoped to get a picture taken with Mayo before media obligations ruled the rest of his day. During Austin's interview, he's reminded of an old friend who was there in spirit.

"Our defensive coordinator has passed on," Austin says, looking to the high glass ceilings of the G.P. Atrium while choking back tears.