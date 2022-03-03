Johnson, Lindstrom hope to continue BC's OL legacy

Growing up in Dudley, Mass., Lindstrom not surprisingly followed the Patriots quite closely.

"I was always a big Patriots fan, being from Massachusetts. Big Tom Brady fan," Lindstrom said with a smile. "It was really all Patriots growing up, and then as I got older looking at my brother Chris, and then playing with [current BC tackle] Tyler Vrabel and his dad [head coach Mike Vrabel] is with the Titans and then going to college with a bunch of guys all over like Justin Simmons with the Broncos. Now I'm more of a fan of players and rooting for the teams of the guys I know. But growing up I was a big Pats fan."

Lindstrom played center at BC, the same school the Patriots found Damien Woody (1999) and Dan Koppen (2003) at the same position. He projects somewhere between late Day 2 and early Day 3 and has a bright future as an athletic interior lineman with the ability to perform in zone schemes as well.

Not surprisingly, he has leaned on his brother for some advice as he works his way to the next level.