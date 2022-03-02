Josh McDaniels confident Mac Jones will succeed

McDaniels said he had discussions with Bill Belichick about adding the coaches and both sides were in agreement. "I have great respect for Bill and that process. I spoke to him directly multiple times about any interest I had in people that were there. I never want to do the wrong thing."

The last time McDaniels appeared ready to make a move, the Patriots convinced him to stay after he was set to become the Colts coach. Were there any last-ditch efforts made this time around?

"This was just an opportunity I felt I couldn't pass up. I've waited a long time to try to have an opportunity to do this," McDaniels said. "What they've done for me, the opportunities they've given me, what they've rewarded me with personally and professionally, there was no need to do anything like that. This was really a decision about what was best for me at this time and the challenge I could take on in Vegas."