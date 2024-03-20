K.J. Osborn Ready for Opportunity with Patriots

Primarily a slot receiver, Osborn emerged in 2021 supplying big plays and clutch catches, that included a walk-off touchdown in overtime against the Panthers. He also had long scores of 64 and 62 yards during his second-season breakout. In 2022, he played a big part in Minnesota's 30-point comeback against the Colts with 157 yards on 10 receptions.

His 48 catches in 2023 would've been just one behind New England's most productive receiver from last season, DeMario Douglas, who had 49.

Now, Osborn joins a Patriots receiver room that runs nine players deep. With Kendrick Bourne recovering from offseason ACL surgery, but expected to be ready for training camp, Osborn could initially slide into a significant role until Bourne is sufficiently up to speed. Still just 26 years old but only on a one-year contract, Osborn will be looking to stand out in a position group that figures to be rife with competition.

"There's a lot of great players already in the receiver room," said Osborn of his new teammates. "I want to come in and be another help to those guys and another complement."

He'll let his conduct both on and off the field lead the way.