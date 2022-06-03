Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Now, Bourne helps to inspire others to do the same with the reach he has, entering his sixth season in the NFL.

Serving as an honorary board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Mass., he is privy to its strategic priorities, gets the organization exposure on social media, and offers his own input.

"Kendrick really is focused on bringing out, and helping us recruit -- especially more men -- to be Bigs to boys. It's a real need in the city," O'Donnell said. "There are a lot more female volunteers than male volunteers and Kendrick wanted to take that on with us. He wanted to get involved. He wanted to be a leader to the youth around the city that could look at him and say, you know, he's part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters, so take away any stigma of needing a mentor or wanting a mentor. And if Kendrick is there, I want to be there too. The same thing goes for Devin."

The work won't end there, though.

With two golf annual golf tournaments now in the books, Bourne is planning a youth football camp with the non-profit in hopes to inspire others to become mentors.

"Our platform is big, and we can use it to help others," Bourne said. "If I could start it and help others come along, then I'm going to use my platform to start the fire."