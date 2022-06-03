Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 03 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jun 06 - 11:57 PM

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Patriots Mailbag: Rating roster dark horses and question mark positions

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more

McMillan, McGrone back in the mix at linebacker

OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

Photos: Patriots hit the field for OTAs

Mac Jones embarks on Year Two

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/23

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/23

Photos: Patriots offseason workouts

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

The New England Patriots wide receiver and tight end took part in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts' 47th Annual Golf Classic on Thursday.

Jun 03, 2022 at 01:23 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Kendrick Bourne.Devin Asiasi.PDC
Alexandra Francisco

Kendrick Bourne came to New England with clear intentions: to help the Patriots on the field, and his new community off of it.

The wide receiver benefitted from mentorship all his life, and believed Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts was the perfect cause to get involved with. Mutual connections between his representation, Disruptive Sports, and the non-profit led to a meeting to discuss a partnership, but president and CEO Mark O'Donnell was honest about the commitment it would require from the athlete.

"Kendrick wanted to do something that was a direct service, and so they called us and asked for a meeting because this is the kind of mission that Kendrick is interested in," O'Donnell said. "I was really forthcoming and said this has to be something he cares about because if not, it just doesn't work. He's busy. He has a lot on his mind. From what I hear it's a pretty extensive playbook. If he's not into it, if his heart is not there, it just doesn't work."

Bourne went home and thought about it, but his mind came back to how much he benefited from having a father, brothers, and an involved high school coach to keep him on track.

Then, he doubled down, and has been an honorary board member of the organization ever since.

"I grew up with a lot of mentors in my life," Bourne said before competing in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts' 47th Annual Golf Classic with teammate Devin Asiasi at Pinehills Golf Club in Plymouth on Thursday.

"My dad, high school coach, my brother all supported me throughout my journey growing up and helped me get to this path to where I'm at now, getting over a lot of obstacles that I would have dealt with (alone) if I didn't have them in my life."

Before the tournament, Bourne and Asiasi spent time with some local Littles and their Bigs, taking photos, signing autographs, and tossing a football around.

They took to the links, along with a massive field of over 400 participants, making for one of the biggest charity golf tournaments in New England. The outing, according to O'Donnell, brought in upwards of $1 million – proceeds that will get put to work to enroll, recruit and provide professional support for matches to utilize.

It's similar to the mentorship Bourne received from his high school coach Don Johnson. The two weren't blood relatives, but Johnson looked after him as if they were.

"He was like the high school security guard and my coach at the same time, so he was always present, telling me to go to class, telling me which classes to take so I can be eligible for the NCAA, and different things like that. He just put me on the right path and it distracted me from distractions -- which is the key. I'm just very thankful for him, and it was a big part of my life and helped me get to college."

Now, Bourne helps to inspire others to do the same with the reach he has, entering his sixth season in the NFL.

Serving as an honorary board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Mass., he is privy to its strategic priorities, gets the organization exposure on social media, and offers his own input.

"Kendrick really is focused on bringing out, and helping us recruit -- especially more men -- to be Bigs to boys. It's a real need in the city," O'Donnell said. "There are a lot more female volunteers than male volunteers and Kendrick wanted to take that on with us. He wanted to get involved. He wanted to be a leader to the youth around the city that could look at him and say, you know, he's part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters, so take away any stigma of needing a mentor or wanting a mentor. And if Kendrick is there, I want to be there too. The same thing goes for Devin."

The work won't end there, though.

With two golf annual golf tournaments now in the books, Bourne is planning a youth football camp with the non-profit in hopes to inspire others to become mentors.

"Our platform is big, and we can use it to help others," Bourne said. "If I could start it and help others come along, then I'm going to use my platform to start the fire."

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Mass. click here.

Related Content

news

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

The New England Patriots logo will be represented well on Alexa Pano's golf bag while she competes in the first major of her new professional golf career.

news

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

The Patriots wanted to honor retired Sergeant Victor Butler: a World War II veteran and pioneer for Black Americans hoping to serve at the highest levels of a desegregated United States military.

news

Joe Cardona visits Boston's FBI division for Military Appreciation Month

The New England Patriots long snapper discussed balancing his careers in the NFL and United States Navy Reserve with special agents on Wednesday.

news

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

The first in-person event for the charity initiative offered 65 children a day of gaming with their favorite Patriots players in honor of Foster Care Awareness month.

news

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

The groundbreaking advocate for women in sports and Hall of Fame tennis champion will be featured among other legends at the event, hosted by Kraft Sports + Entertainment and KAGR (Kraft Analytics Group).

news

Patriots players surprise MLK School with 15 TouchView displays

Deatrich Wise, Kendrick Bourne, Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant surprised students and teachers with the donation, made possible by the Ockers Company and the Patriots Foundation.

news

James White trades gridiron for runway to walk charity fashion show

The New England Patriots quarterback strutted down the catwalk at Encore Boston Harbor to raise money for Northeast Arc.

news

Patriots players join Jake Thibeault at Bruins' Game 6

The former Milton Academy hockey player served as Boston's honorary Fan Banner Captain with running back Damien Harris, and watched the elimination game with him, Mac Jones, Byron Cowart, and Cody Davis.

news

Patriots' Robert Kraft, Kendrick Bourne celebrate new turf field at Brooke Charter School

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Brooke Charter School's Mattapan campus, unveiling a athletic field made possible by the Patriots Foundation and LISC Boston.

news

Former Patriot Danny Woodhead advances in local qualifier for U.S. Open

The retired NFL running back apparently has gotten quite serious about golf since hanging up his cleats in favor of clubs.

news

Patriots help make home for foster kids in Fall River

In partnership with Bob's Discount Furniture, the Wonderfund, and First Lady of Massachusetts Lauren Baker, the New England Patriots Foundation helped renovate the Old Colony YMCA's Pre-Independent Living facility to benefit young adults in DCF custody.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick Presented with the Spirit of Tewaaraton Award

Congratulations to Bill Belichick who was honored Thursday night with the Spirit of Tewaaraton Award for his contributions to the game of lacrosse.

Highlights from Day 4 of Patriots OTAs

Watch highlights from Day 4 of the Patriots second week of offseason team activities as Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Nelson Agholor run routes and catch passes from Mac Jones on the Gillette Stadium practice fields.

Press Pass: Players focus on fundamentals and conditioning at OTAs

Patriots players discuss the importance of focusing on fundamentals and conditioning during OTAs on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.

Tyquan Thornton 5/31: "Just working on getting better each day"

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Malcolm Butler 5/31: "Just here to work and do my job"

Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Jonathan Jones 5/31: "We are going to have a lot of fun this offseason"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising