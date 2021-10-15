Kraft Sports + Entertainment Announces Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Kraft Sports + Entertainment (KSE) announced today the launch of the Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program. The goal of this program is to provide opportunity and access to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) candidates connected to the New England community who are eager to gain professional experience in the sports and entertainment industry.

Beginning in January 2022, qualified individuals will be chosen to join the KSE team for a year-long program to learn how the sports and events business operates through real-life work assignments. An assigned mentor will support the Fellows' navigation and fulfillment throughout this program. Throughout the fellowship, there will be opportunities to present to ownership and executive leadership as well as meet with department leaders who support our sports and events management business.

Fellows will rotate through four functional areas of the organization:

1. Event Operations: Work closely with the event operations team on work assignments during both event and non-event days.

2. Corporate Partnerships: Learn how to deliver exceptional customer service while working closely with account executives during both event and non-event days.

3. Community & Fan Engagement: Assist with the development and execution of all activations and initiatives involved with the New England Revolution Community & Fan Engagement teams.

4. Marketing and Content: Join the content team on the planning, production and promotion of daily content for the New England Patriots and other organizational needs.

Application Deadline: November 1, 2021

Qualified candidates are asked to submit a resume and cover letter explaining why this fellowship would assist in your long-term goals in the sports and/or entertainment industry and why you are the best fit for the program.