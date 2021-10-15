Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 15 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 17 - 01:55 PM

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/15: One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

The Journey: Jonathan Jones

Do Your Life: Gunner Olszewski in Texas

Notebook: Bourne's practice execution turning into game reality

Robert Kraft surprises undefeated URI football team with a lift to game against Towson

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

Belestrator: Preparing for the Cowboys high powered offense

How to Watch/Listen: Cowboys at Patriots

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

5 Burning questions facing Patriots after five games

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Prescott, Cowboys offense a tough task for Patriots

Ball-hawking Cowboys defense presents big test for Pats O

Hightower shows spark in Houston

Mac Jones 10/13: "The fun part is the winning part"

Bill Belichick on Dallas Defense 10/13: "They can rush, they can cover, and they can play the run"

Press Pass: The challenges of facing the Cowboys

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Houston Texans

Kraft Sports + Entertainment Announces Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program

Oct 15, 2021 at 04:15 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

fellowship-pdc

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Kraft Sports + Entertainment (KSE) announced today the launch of the Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program. The goal of this program is to provide opportunity and access to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) candidates connected to the New England community who are eager to gain professional experience in the sports and entertainment industry.

Beginning in January 2022, qualified individuals will be chosen to join the KSE team for a year-long program to learn how the sports and events business operates through real-life work assignments. An assigned mentor will support the Fellows' navigation and fulfillment throughout this program. Throughout the fellowship, there will be opportunities to present to ownership and executive leadership as well as meet with department leaders who support our sports and events management business.

Fellows will rotate through four functional areas of the organization:

1.   Event Operations: Work closely with the event operations team on work assignments during both event and non-event days.

2.   Corporate Partnerships: Learn how to deliver exceptional customer service while working closely with account executives during both event and non-event days.

3.   Community & Fan Engagement: Assist with the development and execution of all activations and initiatives involved with the New England Revolution Community & Fan Engagement teams.

4.   Marketing and Content: Join the content team on the planning, production and promotion of daily content for the New England Patriots and other organizational needs.

Application Deadline: November 1, 2021

Qualified candidates are asked to submit a resume and cover letter explaining why this fellowship would assist in your long-term goals in the sports and/or entertainment industry and why you are the best fit for the program.

Learn more about the Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program and apply on the Kraft Group Careers website.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/15

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, October 15, 2021.
news

Patriots sign linebacker Jahlani Tavai to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; Sign defensive back Sean Davis to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Jahlani Tavai to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots have signed veteran DB Sean Davis to the practice squad. 
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/13

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
news

Patriots K Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Patriots K Nick Folk has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. 
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/11

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, October 11, 2021.
news

Patriots elevate four players to the active roster; Place OL Trent Brown on injured reserve

Patriots announced that they have elevated DB Myles Bryant, OL James Ferentz, OL Alex Redmond and OL Will Sherman to the active roster. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Trent Brown on injured reserve.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/8

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, October 8, 2021.
news

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins; Place DL Henry Anderson on IR; Sign DB Elijah Benton to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins. The Patriots also placed DL Henry Anderson on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots signed DB Elijah Benton to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Trade CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers

The Patriots announced that they have traded CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers for an undisclosed draft pick. 
news

Statement from Bill Belichick on Stephon Gilmore

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
news

Social Media Innovator LifeBrand Forms Multi-Year Partnership With Kraft Sports + Entertainment

LifeBrand, an enterprising social media tech startup that offers unique solutions to help build and protect personal and corporate brands online, is excited to announce a multi-year partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Kraft Sports + Entertainment Announces Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

Notebook: Bourne's practice execution turning into game reality

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/15

Robert Kraft surprises undefeated URI football team with a lift to game against Towson

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise Jr. 10/15: "I'm planting the seed of success and watering it every day"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 10/15: "We've been growing as a team very well"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Jahlani Tavai 10/15: "This was the place to call home next"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Ted Karras 10/15: "Moving forward we're just going to keep grinding"

Patriots center Ted Karras addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Yodny Cajuste 10/15: "Feels good to be out there"

Patriots offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Bill Belichick on Dallas Offense 10/15: "They can put the defense in a lot of stress"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising