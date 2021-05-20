Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

Free-agent signing Matt Judon was a teammate of Guy's in Baltimore and he was especially excited to hear that he was coming to Foxborough.

"I played with Judon his rookie year in Baltimore," said Guy. "I remember when he came out, he went to a D2 school, his growth was over the years was impressive. I said 'this kid's going to be special, he's going to keep on growing' and what he's become as a player and a man is amazing."

With 2020 in the rearview, a new addition to the family and a month of OTAs that will culminate next month at minicamp, there's renewed excitement around the building, with a lot of new faces mixed in with familiar ones.

"It's exciting, where we came from last year...we had a lot of youth," said Guy "It just brings back some experience, having people come back that know the system. Bill's systems one of the hardest systems to play and we understand that, we can see that through the years, not everybody can come in here and play. Do you see talent come in? Why don't they fit? Because it's difficult, we challenge each other.