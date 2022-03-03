Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Mar 03 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Oklahoma pipeline may intrigue Patriots again

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Could another international player be on their way to New England?

Johnson, Lindstrom hope to continue BC's OL legacy

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Josh McDaniels confident Mac Jones will succeed

Alabama WRs have plenty of Patriots ties

Kendrick Bourne shares how Bill Belichick changed his life with simple advice

Mac Jones, David Andrews and Kyle Van Noy help "Saving By Shaving' event raise $5 million

Patriots combing through receivers at Scouting Combine

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

Five things we learned from Nancy Meier's Q&A with NFL

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

Patriots 2022 international game options narrow

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Mar 03, 2022 at 01:19 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Lawrence Guy.Thumbnail
Eric J. Adler

Lawrence Guy has engrained himself in the community since arriving in New England ahead of the 2017 season.

The Patriots defensive tackle hit the ground running with his wife, Andrea, becoming active philanthropists and creating the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation in 2019. Their generosity over the years hasn't gone unnoticed, with Lawrence earning the Patriots' 2021 nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award as well as the Ron Burton Community Service Award.

Though it still may be difficult for him to visit kids at Boston Children's Hospital, he was thrilled to participate in a virtual appearance for a cause dear to him. The adorable virtual visit included a Q&A segment -- with Guy being asked about Tom Brady, his love of Star Wars, and pregame rituals. It led to Guy hilariously having to explain the concept of smelling salts, and he shared why playing for Robert Kraft's organization has been the experience of a lifetime.

Here is a transcript of the visit.

Lawrence takes the first question from a young boy named Jonny who is calling in from his hospital bed.

Jonny: How many years did you play?

Lawrence Guy: I just finished year 11 in the NFL and I've played five with the Patriots.

Jonny: When did you start?

Lawrence Guy: I started playing football in high school. I wasn't cut for it I was little. I didn't have the passion for it but when I got into high school, I found that passion and I kept going with it. And I tell everybody it doesn't matter when you start or how old you are as long as you're dedicated to something you can achieve anything.

Jonny mentions he loves to play football with his friends on the playground at school and showed Lawrence the black and lime green football he and his doctor play with.

Lawrence Guy: That's the best way to do it! A little outdoor football! Do you guys play on grass?

Jonny: Yes.

Lawrence Guy: So when I was younger I grew up in a desert. We didn't really have grass, it was a lot of rocks. So we didn't really get that pleasure of playing on grass when I was in middle school.

Jonny expresses interest in learning to play defensive tackle like Lawrence.

Lawrence Guy: But enjoy the position and see how many different spots you can play. Myself, I can play every position on the defensive line. So it was one of those things that you can kind of get to enjoy and have fun.

Jonny: I want to play football in the snow.

Lawrence Guy: I've never played football when it was snowing playing for the Patriots, I've never played when it's snowing. But I have played -8 degrees.

The next question, from a boy named Adrian, asks Lawrence if he's played with Tom Brady.

Lawrence Guy: I did play with Tom Brady.

Adrian: But he left you guys.

Lawrence Guy: He did leave us, right? But we have Mac (Jones) and a player that doesn't like mac and cheese (Matt Judon).

Adrian: Go Patriots! That's how we do! I want to see you on the TV getting a touchdown.

Lawrence Guy: Sounds good to me! I tell people all the time, I was close to getting a couple of touchdowns. One I got the ball and got tackled. Another one, I dropped the ball in the lights. They say don't look into the lights – I looked into the lights.

The Zoom host begins asking questions submitted, and the first one is about what Lawrence would want to do for work if he didn't grow up to be a professional football player.

Lawrence Guy: That's a good question. My dad was a firefighter for about 25 years. My whole family has been first responders and the rest of them, for generations, down in the military. So it would be either the military to become a Ranger or do the fire department. Then I got really good at the sport. I got to go to college and explore that option. That's been a blessing of an opportunity to do what I love.

Another question asks what team Lawrence has enjoyed playing for the most.

Lawrence Guy: Of course, the Patriots! The organization is amazing. The people who work in the organization are great and very helpful, but on top of that, I've been in two Super Bowls. We go to two Super Bowls, you win a Super Bowl or lose a Super Bowl and is so awesome just to get to go. But it's a simple fact that the memories I get to build with my kids. The whole place, from the owner down, they truly care about you. It comes from the owner down. There are a lot of owners in the NFL who really don't care about their players and I feel like Mr. Kraft does.

What was Lawrence's favorite team to watch growing up?

Lawrence Guy: My dad is a Cowboys fan so we watched a lot out of Cowboys games. So it makes it very interesting -- when I go playing the Cowboys my dad doesn't know who to root for. .. I still don't know how my dad is a Cowboys fan, but he is. He grew up in Chicago.

Did Lawrence get to play with Julian Edelman?

Lawrence Guy: I did, Jules is awesome. He was a great person to have in the locker room. I truly enjoyed playing with him and everything he brought to the team -- on and off the field.

Do you ever get intimidated of your coach (Bill Belichick)?

Lawrence Guy: No, no. I could see that with younger players. The name itself is kind of intimidating but as you keep playing the game for so long you grow a lot of respect, and they grow a lot of respect for you. You understand how to coach a man and you accept that not everything is going to be easy. Some things might be hard, you have to take those conversations when you're doing bad. If he's saying something, that means it needs to be done. And you just got to figure out how to do it. The only time that you don't really want to walk into a meeting is when you're late.

What is your favorite Star Wars movie and character?

Lawrence Guy: "The Rise of the Skywalker," that's what's on top right now. But my favorite character is Anakin Skywalker. Anakin was the best Jedi. The best thing I got to do, when the last Jedi was being made I got to do a Star Wars commercial and they got to show me behind the scenes of the first movie because they never thought the movie was going to go past No. 1. They thought it was going to be a one-movie thing and that was it. They didn't think it was going to be good at all. And then it became this bigger thing that nobody thought it was going to be.

What is your pregame ritual?

Lawrence Guy: I have a couple of rituals. One, I get photos of my kids before the game, me and my wife pray together before the game, but the new thing is now that my kids a little bit older -- four and two -- I FaceTime them during the pregame warmup right before we all go out. I'm on the field and they can see the experience that I get to see. Then from there, to get me all pumped up. You listened to certain songs that get you in the moment at that time.

Lawrence goes on to try and explain what smelling salts are, and how he uses them to get pumped up before the game.

Lawrence Guy: It gets you going. I've been doing it for years. I suggest nobody do that.

What is your favorite part of a game?

Lawrence Guy: My favorite part of the game is the opening kickoff. You've got the music leading up, and as soon as the foot touches the ball all the music just stops and now you know the game is really about to happen and you're about to have this joy. It's an amazing feeling. It doesn't matter who's up first -- this is that first kickoff of the game. It's super exciting.

Related Content

news

Kendrick Bourne shares how Bill Belichick changed his life with simple advice

You don't know what you don't know, and the Patriots receiver didn't realize how dehydration was holding him back.
news

Mac Jones, David Andrews and Kyle Van Noy help "Saving By Shaving' event raise $5 million

Andrews and Van Noy joined former Patriots and Gov. Charlie Baker in shaving their heads for the cause.
news

David Andrews celebrates National Pancake Day making breakfast at Abby's House

The New England captain welcomed his first in-person charity event with the Patriots Foundation in two years.
news

Five things we learned from Nancy Meier's Q&A with NFL

The Patriots' director of scouting administration was highlighted in the league's "Next Woman Up" series.
news

After Kraft's purchase of Patriots became official fans recall waiting in snowstorm to secure season tickets 

No one imagined six Super Bowls and 10 AFC Championships were to come that snowy day in February of 1994.
news

Bill Belichick Foundation announces 2021 grant and scholarship recipients

The New England Patriots coach granted 13 scholarships and 32 grants.
news

Richard Seymour reacts to Ty Law surprising him with Hall of Fame news

Learning he'd be enshrined from a former teammate made it 'extra special'
news

Black History Month is about role models for Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Deatrich Wise

All three New England Patriots veterans discussed what the month of February means to them
news

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

Kara Doolittle has been through a lot in four years, and Brandon Bolden and Tom Brady have helped inspired her fight
news

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

The NFLPA recently released its Top 50 Player Sales List
news

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

On the heels of Patriots captains Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater leading the charge for social justice programming, Dont'a Hightower was introduced to a local organization that closes the opportunity gap for low income children and adolescents of color. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: NFL dropping COVID protocols 

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Oklahoma pipeline may intrigue Patriots again

Kendrick Bourne shares how Bill Belichick changed his life with simple advice

Johnson, Lindstrom hope to continue BC's OL legacy

Could another international player be on their way to New England?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2022 NFL Combine Debrief: Focus on WRs on Day 2

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss newsworthy items coming out of the first few days of the NFL Combine. Wide receiver prospects spoke on Wednesday and we give you our initial impressions and takeaways.

Best moments from prospects' 2022 combine press conferences

Watch the best moments from the 2022 combine press conferences from prospect players.

One-on-One with Matt Groh

As the Combine kicks off in Indianapolis this week, Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh shares some thoughts on the Combine from a Patriots perspective.

Gregg Rosenthal's Top 25 Free Agents for 2022

Checkout Gregg Rosenthal's list of the top free agents available for the 2022 season

Patriots All Access: Seymour to the HOF and Mac Jones 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Richard Seymour receives the knock of a lifetime and can Matthew Slater, who is not on Twitter, guess his teammates tweets? Plus, we go one-on-one with quarterback Mac Jones. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Mailbag: How can Patriots help Mac Jones in Free Agency and Draft?

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions in this edition of offseason Mailbag.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising