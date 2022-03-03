Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Did Lawrence get to play with Julian Edelman?

Lawrence Guy: I did, Jules is awesome. He was a great person to have in the locker room. I truly enjoyed playing with him and everything he brought to the team -- on and off the field.

Do you ever get intimidated of your coach (Bill Belichick)?

Lawrence Guy: No, no. I could see that with younger players. The name itself is kind of intimidating but as you keep playing the game for so long you grow a lot of respect, and they grow a lot of respect for you. You understand how to coach a man and you accept that not everything is going to be easy. Some things might be hard, you have to take those conversations when you're doing bad. If he's saying something, that means it needs to be done. And you just got to figure out how to do it. The only time that you don't really want to walk into a meeting is when you're late.

What is your favorite Star Wars movie and character?

Lawrence Guy: "The Rise of the Skywalker," that's what's on top right now. But my favorite character is Anakin Skywalker. Anakin was the best Jedi. The best thing I got to do, when the last Jedi was being made I got to do a Star Wars commercial and they got to show me behind the scenes of the first movie because they never thought the movie was going to go past No. 1. They thought it was going to be a one-movie thing and that was it. They didn't think it was going to be good at all. And then it became this bigger thing that nobody thought it was going to be.

What is your pregame ritual?

Lawrence Guy: I have a couple of rituals. One, I get photos of my kids before the game, me and my wife pray together before the game, but the new thing is now that my kids a little bit older -- four and two -- I FaceTime them during the pregame warmup right before we all go out. I'm on the field and they can see the experience that I get to see. Then from there, to get me all pumped up. You listened to certain songs that get you in the moment at that time.

Lawrence goes on to try and explain what smelling salts are, and how he uses them to get pumped up before the game.

Lawrence Guy: It gets you going. I've been doing it for years. I suggest nobody do that.

What is your favorite part of a game?