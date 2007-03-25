Official website of the New England Patriots

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Jets

League sets attendance record again

Mar 25, 2007 at 03:00 AM

PHOENIX (March 25, 2007) -- The NFL set a paid attendance record for the fifth straight season, surpassing 22 million for the first time.

Total attendance was 22,199,712, up more than 400,000 fans from the 2005 season. That includes playoff games; the regular-season numbers for 2006 were 17,340,879, another record.

The 12 postseason games produced sales of 775,551, including 74,512 for the Super Bowl in Miami won by the Indianapolis Colts.

For the seventh consecutive season, the Redskins had the top attendance. Of course, FedEx Field seats 91,704, by far the biggest stadium in the NFL. Washington drew 708,952, followed by the New York Giants (628,925), Kansas City (624,171) and the New York Jets (618,563).

Washington also led the league in total attendance, home and away, for its 16 games with 1,232,200.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Notebook: Disruptive Barmore sees growing role

The quarterback isn't the only Patriots rookie to show impressive development over the first seven games of the season.
Patriots vs Jets: Lo que nos dejó la victoria

¿Qué aprendimos de este encuentro?
Kendrick Bourne, teammates react to his first TD throw 'since high school'

Kendrick Bourne and his teammates reflect on his TD throw. 
Patriots seeing progress in key problem areas

After their first home win of the season, the Patriots' new-look team is starting to get some of their biggest issues fixed.
Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Jets

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 54-13 week 7 victory over the New York Jets.

Matthew Slater 10/25: "We trusted our process, we prepared the right way"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Christian Barmore 10/25: "We're just going to get better"

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore addresses the media on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Adrian Phillips 10/25: "This group of guys that we've got are confident"

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Bill Belichick 10/25: "We are taking it day by day and always trying to improve"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 25, 2021.

What Went Right: Patriots bounce back with big win

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 54-13 victory against the New York Jets.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
