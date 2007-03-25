League sets attendance record again

PHOENIX (March 25, 2007) -- The NFL set a paid attendance record for the fifth straight season, surpassing 22 million for the first time.
Total attendance was 22,199,712, up more than 400,000 fans from the 2005 season. That includes playoff games; the regular-season numbers for 2006 were 17,340,879, another record.
The 12 postseason games produced sales of 775,551, including 74,512 for the Super Bowl in Miami won by the Indianapolis Colts.
For the seventh consecutive season, the Redskins had the top attendance. Of course, FedEx Field seats 91,704, by far the biggest stadium in the NFL. Washington drew 708,952, followed by the New York Giants (628,925), Kansas City (624,171) and the New York Jets (618,563).
Washington also led the league in total attendance, home and away, for its 16 games with 1,232,200.