Lions re-sign Rainer and Cash

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (April 6, 2005) -- The Detroit Lions re-signed linebacker Wali Rainer and cornerback Chris Cash.
Rainer, who was an unrestricted free agent, has led Detroit in special-teams tackles the past two seasons, getting 24 in 2003 and 26 in 2004. He's entering his seventh season in the NFL, after also playing with Cleveland and Jacksonville.
Cash, a restricted free agent, is starting his fourth season with the Lions. He started five games last year after missing the 2003 season with a torn ACL, finishing 2004 with 25 tackles and one interception.