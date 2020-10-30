Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 30 - 12:00 AM | Sun Nov 01 - 09:40 AM

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Season on the line as Pats head to Buffalo

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Bills

Cam Newton: 'Losing is not acceptable in this locker room'

Unfiltered Notebook 10/29: Opportunity arrives for Jakobi Meyers

Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Unfiltered Notebook 10/28: Pats eye divisional showdown with Bills

Week 8: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time to pick up the pieces

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Bills

Week 8 NFL Notes: Is it time to change?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/27

Scary movie aficionado Brandon Bolden reveals his picks for Halloween marathon 

Bill Belichick on WEEI: 'Ball security has got to be better'

After Further Review: Early breakdowns undercut Patriots

Cam Newton on WEEI 10/26: 'I have to get better'

Unfiltered Notebook 10/26: Pats take simple focus on improvement

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/26

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. 49ers presented by CarMax

Red & Gold Rush: Garoppolo's Niners strike it rich in Foxborough 

Game Observations: Patriots have no answers for 49ers

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/25

Belichick 10/25: 'We were clearly outcoached, outplayed, out-everything'

Patriots All Access: 49ers Preview

Local heroes honored during virtual Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

Oct 30, 2020 at 01:08 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

mvp

Every year the Patriots Foundation honors local heroes across New England who dedicate their lives to helping others, and this year, taking stock of those helping their communities is even more important.

The annual Myra Kraft Community MVP Award ceremony was hosted virtually on Oct. 30, and 26 volunteers were honored by Robert Kraft, Josh Kraft and Andre Tippett for their work and dedicated to creating positive change.

Named in honor of the late Myra Kraft, the awards honor what she valued most in her life -- service to others.

"When Myra unfortunately passed, we decided to create the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards to honor individuals who exemplify leadership, dedication and commitment to improving their communities through volunteerism," Mr. Kraft said. "That was really the hallmark of Myra's life and something she was passionate about."

Each honoree was awarded a $10,000 grant for their organization, with one $25,000 grand prize winner. The 2020 grand prize winner, Bonnie Berman, exemplifies exactly what it means to be a dedicated leader creating real change for those in need.

Through her work with the CASA Project of Worcester County, Berman has provided a voice in court for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. For more than 10 years, Berman has formed relationships built on trust with vulnerable children in order to advocate on their behalf.

Berman has worked on 19 different cases for 47 children in the Worcester Juvenile Court to help fight for a brighter future the kids she serves.

Despite battling ailments over her own, Berman's support of CASA has never wavered, and as life changed for us all in the wake of the pandemic, Berman bought and donated tablets to ensure the kids she works with had access to the technology they needed for virtual visits and school.

Berman and the 25 other honorees have continued to serve their communities, and Tippett said celebrating their work is important for the Patriots organization.

"To echo what Josh and Robert said, this is a very special program to our organization and the work that you guys are doing is truly, truly remarkable," Tippett said. "The services you provide are life-changing and in this challenging year, the work you guys are doing is more important than ever."

Related Content

news

Devin and Jason McCourty offer leadership advice to Boston College football team

In a Players Coalition town hall event on Oct. 27, Devin and Jason McCourty spoke to the Boston College football team about what it means to be a leader on and off the field.  
news

McCourtys host special night of 'Double Coverage' to shine light on Tackle Sickle Cell 

In lieu of their annual casino night fundraiser, Devin and Jason McCourty hosted a special edition of "Double Coverage" to benefit Tackle Sickle Cell.
news

Scary movie aficionado Brandon Bolden reveals his picks for Halloween marathon 

Brandon Bolden is the Patriots resident horror movie aficionado, and he offered up his favorites for a great Halloween movie marathon. 
news

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich 'Games for Good' brings laughs, friendly competition for a cause

Joejuan Williams and Chase Winovich hosted a virtual game night for a great cause. 
news

Lawrence Guy honored as role model for those with learning difficulties

Lawrence Guy was honored at the S.E.A.L. Foundation annual gala on Oct. 15. 
news

Renovated 'fan van' puts Patriots pride on wheels

A dedicated Patriots fan renovated a used fan and turned it into a shrine to his team. 
news

Devin and Jason McCourty help Boston students gain internet access at home with donation

The McCourtys announced the donation on Twitter this week. 
news

Nashville fan club donates shirts to Boston non-profit 

Boston Rescue Mission received a donation of 300 t-shirts from an unexpected place -- the Nashville Patriots Fan Club.
news

Brandon Copeland to host virtual financial literacy assembly for students, teachers and parents

In partnership with FitMoney.org, Brandon Copeland is hosting a virtual assembly to encourage healthy financial habits for middle and high school students. 
news

Twitter has field day with Cam Newton GIF

The highly GIF-able moment went viral on Twitter. 
news

Patriots played for James White in Sunday's win 

Patriots players dedicate game to James White. 

Latest News

Week 8: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/30

Unfiltered Notebook 10/30: Damien Harris ready to run

Local heroes honored during virtual Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Bills

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Season on the line as Pats head to Buffalo

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Bills

Unfiltered Notebook 10/29: Opportunity arrives for Jakobi Meyers

Devin and Jason McCourty offer leadership advice to Boston College football team

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Patriots place LB Brandon Copeland on injured reserve and TE Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve

Unfiltered Notebook 10/28: Pats eye divisional showdown with Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/28

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

Patriots sign OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad; release OL Jordan Roos from the practice squad

McCourtys host special night of 'Double Coverage' to shine light on Tackle Sickle Cell 

Unfiltered Notebook 10/27: Pats looking to make practice execution into gameday reality

Scary movie aficionado Brandon Bolden reveals his picks for Halloween marathon 

Week 8 NFL Notes: Is it time to change?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time to pick up the pieces

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/27

Unfiltered Notebook 10/26: Pats take simple focus on improvement

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/26

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. 49ers presented by CarMax

After Further Review: Early breakdowns undercut Patriots

Advertising