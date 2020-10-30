Local heroes honored during virtual Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

Every year the Patriots Foundation honors local heroes across New England who dedicate their lives to helping others, and this year, taking stock of those helping their communities is even more important.

The annual Myra Kraft Community MVP Award ceremony was hosted virtually on Oct. 30, and 26 volunteers were honored by Robert Kraft, Josh Kraft and Andre Tippett for their work and dedicated to creating positive change.

Named in honor of the late Myra Kraft, the awards honor what she valued most in her life -- service to others.

"When Myra unfortunately passed, we decided to create the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards to honor individuals who exemplify leadership, dedication and commitment to improving their communities through volunteerism," Mr. Kraft said. "That was really the hallmark of Myra's life and something she was passionate about."

Each honoree was awarded a $10,000 grant for their organization, with one $25,000 grand prize winner. The 2020 grand prize winner, Bonnie Berman, exemplifies exactly what it means to be a dedicated leader creating real change for those in need.

Through her work with the CASA Project of Worcester County, Berman has provided a voice in court for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. For more than 10 years, Berman has formed relationships built on trust with vulnerable children in order to advocate on their behalf.

Berman has worked on 19 different cases for 47 children in the Worcester Juvenile Court to help fight for a brighter future the kids she serves.

Despite battling ailments over her own, Berman's support of CASA has never wavered, and as life changed for us all in the wake of the pandemic, Berman bought and donated tablets to ensure the kids she works with had access to the technology they needed for virtual visits and school.

Berman and the 25 other honorees have continued to serve their communities, and Tippett said celebrating their work is important for the Patriots organization.