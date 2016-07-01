Logan Ryan celebrates one year of helping dogs find homes

#ryansmonthlyrescue - This is Cali! Cali is a well-mannered, lovable 7 year old girl. She loves playing with her toys and hanging out with people, but would like to be the only dog in the home. I had a blast meeting this girl and know shes going to make a family very happy! Cali is available through Blue Dog Shelter - www.bluedogshelter.com

