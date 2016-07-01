Logan Ryan celebrates one year of helping dogs find homes

Patriots players are dedicated to giving back to the community, whether it is through the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation or their own individual ventures. With one sweep of his social media, it's clear what furry cause is Logan Ryan's.
Each month, Logan poses with an adorable dog that is up for adoption and includes his or her story in the caption. The campaign, Ryan's Monthly Rescue, was inspired by Logan’s own experience. When he and his girlfriend adopted their second dog, a pit bull named Leo, they learned of the mistreatment of pit bulls and dogs.
He decided to do something about it and this week he is celebrating one year of connecting pups to loving families, bringing attention and love to shelter dogs and raising money.
To celebrate, Logan has kicked off a fundraising week with the opportunity to buy limited edition Ryan's Monthly Rescue t-shirts. Those who donate even have a chance to win autographed and game-worn gear.
Logan is helping dogs who are having trouble getting adopted find loving homes – creating a win-win situation for both pup and owner. Many have had troubled times, like amputations, surgeries or survived dog fights, but Logan's mission shows that all dogs, no matter their history, deserve to be loved and treated with respect.
For more information about the t-shirt fundraiser and how you can help, click here.