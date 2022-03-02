Mac Jones, David Andrews and Kyle Van Noy help "Saving By Shaving' event raise $5 million

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mar 02, 2022 at 12:51 PM
Saving by Shaving
Photo courtesy of Granite Telecommunications

David Andrews parted ways with his mullet on Tuesday morning, but the haircut was for a good cause.

He and Kyle Van Noy joined former Patriots players Matt Light and Joe Andruzzi as well as Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker in getting their heads shaved for the 9th annual "Saving by Shaving" event to raise money for Boston Children's Hospital.

Quarterback Mac Jones didn't sit down in the barber's chair but was in attendance to support Granite Telecommunications' effort to raise $5 million.

Each person who shaved their head or donated at least eight inches of hair earned a $2,500 donation matched by the Hale family. Granite CEO Rob Hale started the fundraiser accidentally after a dare between coworkers turned into something much greater.

Nine years later, more than 10,000 people have participated to raise more than $47 million for charity.

Many players have represented the Patriots at the event over the years, with the fundraiser returning to an in-person format in 2022 after going virtual to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrews certainly was glad to be back in the community, leaving the event to go straight to Abby's House in Worcester where he served breakfast to residents at one of the United States' oldest women's shelters.

