Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Mar 01 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

Patriots 2022 international game options narrow

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah highlights Patriots draft fits

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

2022 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

After Kraft's purchase of Patriots became official fans recall waiting in snowstorm to secure season tickets 

5 Positions of Patriots need to watch at NFL's Scouting Combine

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Patriots Mailbag: Looking at the draft, free agency and more

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

Black History Month is about role models for Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Deatrich Wise

Richard Seymour reacts to Ty Law surprising him with Hall of Fame news

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

David Andrews celebrates National Pancake Day making breakfast at Abby's House

Mar 01, 2022 at 06:00 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

David Andrews Thumbnail
Eric J. Adler

David Andrews could feel the heat in the kitchen at Abby's House, a Worcester nonprofit that provides shelter, housing, advocacy and support services for women.

The organization is one of the New England Patriots Foundation and Bank of America's 2021 "Community Captains," and the center was there to help cook and serve breakfast in celebration of National Pancake Day on Tuesday. All the cooking shows he watches in his spare time didn't prepare him to work the grill under the spotlight, though. His wife is the pancake chef at home, he admitted, after flipping his flapjack prematurely and sampling the resulting crumbs.

Even if he felt more comfortable preparing bacon and sausage, more important to him was being at the New England Patriots Foundation's first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic began. And once chef Maura Stevens got him the right spatula things got easier.

"I think there was some pressure," the food and nutrition services coordinator said, referencing all the cameras and media in her kitchen. "Also, he had the wrong spatula, for sure."

Mattie Vance, who has worked at Abby's House in various roles for 25 years, gave him credit.

"He did terrific," she said. "I'd be nervous, I know he was."

But as Andrews noted when it was all said and done, flipping pancakes – or playing football, for that matter – is nothing compared to what some of the women at Abby's House have been through.

"You're very fortunate to be in the NFL, and we have different things that go on in our lives too, but just how fortunate we are and blessed," Andrews said.

"And to see some of these women and how strong they are and how tough they are – people look at us and think that about us. But they're doing a lot harder things and tougher things than we are."

Abby's House, founded in 1976, was one of the United States' first shelters for women.

Their work helping women experiencing homelessness and dealing with trauma only became more vital during the pandemic – which worsened some of these issues and increased the need for advocacy and safe, supportive housing.

"The pandemic has been very challenging, and it has been for so many people," Stephanie Page, executive director of Abby's House, said.

"The women at Abby's House, many have histories of trauma. And of course, homelessness itself is traumatic and they've been isolated. It's just more challenging. We have been here on site with the women since the beginning of the pandemic so that they have people to connect to and to try to overcome some of those new barriers that have come up in accessing services and getting support for what their needs are."

Photos: David Andrews cooks and serves pancakes to women at Abby's House on National Pancake Day

Patriots captain David Andrews cooked and served pancakes to women at Abby's House in Worcester on National Pancake day, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Abby's House has provided shelter and affordable housing to homeless and battered women since 1976.

030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler06-watermarked
1 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler09-watermarked
2 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler11-watermarked
3 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler16-watermarked
4 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler27-watermarked
5 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler23-watermarked
6 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler37-watermarked
7 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler34-watermarked
8 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler25-watermarked
9 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler19-watermarked
10 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler32-watermarked
11 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler31-watermarked
12 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler30-watermarked
13 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler46-watermarked
14 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler35-watermarked
15 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler40-watermarked
16 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler48-watermarked
17 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler42-watermarked
18 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler45-watermarked
19 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
030122-AbbyHouse-Andrews_Adler50-watermarked
20 / 20
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The goal for Abby's House is to help each woman, with or without children, realize her own aspirations, achieve goals, and access resources to live an independent life with hope and dignity.

In order to do so to the best of their ability, Abby's House is funded entirely through individual contributions from the community and fundraising. Being named a 2021 Community Captain has allowed the organization to strengthen its impact.

"Abby's made the decision to remain independent from government funding so that we did not have to be restricted by the requirements of funding; because we believe each one should make her own choice for her life and we want to help each person do what's right for them," Page said.

"Some women are staying with us a short amount of time and some people are longer and their journeys all look different. Being a Community Captain with the Patriots Foundation and Bank of America -- it really has allowed us to elevate Abby's House. And the more we can elevate ourselves and people can hear about what Abby's does the more that we can expand our mission and help. It's incredibly important what happened today with David."

Abby's House received a $50,000 donation from the Patriots Foundation when the nonprofit was selected for the initiative, but Andrews himself contributed $10,000 to buy holiday gifts for women and children being served by Abby's House.

Months later, the center was able to personally serve breakfast to some of the women he helped.

"When I got here -- football and winning -- those were number one. But 1A and 1B is getting out in the community and serving. It really starts with the Kraft family and everything they've done. That really sets the tempo," Andrews said.

"I think anybody can give back and do different things. It doesn't have to be money, just time. Obviously, money is great. The world can't live without it. But sometimes just something as little as just putting a smile on someone's face that might on a micro-scale might be a lot bigger."

Seeing those smiles in real life was a welcome change with how much has gone virtual.

"It's refreshing, you know? I think Zoom calls and things like that, we all made it work, right? And did the best we could with what we were given," Andrews said. "But being out and physically seeing somebody, I think, is really important."

Page knows how contributions from Andrews and the Patriots Foundation impact Abby's House behind-the-scenes, and finally, got to see the impact in person.

"The women were so touched," Page said.

"I especially loved the photos some of them were taking with David and sending to their children or to their parents. And just being recognized by somebody like David just means a lot to them. They don't get these. They have very difficult lives, many of the women, so they don't get moments like this too often. So they're very special. We all need to be connected to each other, and David did that for us today. He brought the women together."

To learn more about Abby's House and their work in the community visit abbyshouse.org.

Related Content

news

Five things we learned from Nancy Meier's Q&A with NFL

The Patriots' director of scouting administration was highlighted in the league's "Next Woman Up" series.
news

After Kraft's purchase of Patriots became official fans recall waiting in snowstorm to secure season tickets 

No one imagined six Super Bowls and 10 AFC Championships were to come that snowy day in February of 1994.
news

Bill Belichick Foundation announces 2021 grant and scholarship recipients

The New England Patriots coach granted 13 scholarships and 32 grants.
news

Richard Seymour reacts to Ty Law surprising him with Hall of Fame news

Learning he'd be enshrined from a former teammate made it 'extra special'
news

Black History Month is about role models for Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Deatrich Wise

All three New England Patriots veterans discussed what the month of February means to them
news

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

Kara Doolittle has been through a lot in four years, and Brandon Bolden and Tom Brady have helped inspired her fight
news

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

The NFLPA recently released its Top 50 Player Sales List
news

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

On the heels of Patriots captains Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater leading the charge for social justice programming, Dont'a Hightower was introduced to a local organization that closes the opportunity gap for low income children and adolescents of color. 
news

Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

The former New England offensive coordinator praised Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in his farewell
news

Mac Jones shows off style at NFL Honors

Mac Jones attends NFL Honors event in California.
news

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Patriots Marathon Runner Mark Lamson has raised over $100,000 for the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Program
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

David Andrews celebrates National Pancake Day making breakfast at Abby's House

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Matt Groh

As the Combine kicks off in Indianapolis this week, Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh shares some thoughts on the Combine from a Patriots perspective.

Gregg Rosenthal's Top 25 Free Agents for 2022

Checkout Gregg Rosenthal's list of the top free agents available for the 2022 season

Patriots All Access: Seymour to the HOF and Mac Jones 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Richard Seymour receives the knock of a lifetime and can Matthew Slater, who is not on Twitter, guess his teammates tweets? Plus, we go one-on-one with quarterback Mac Jones. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Mailbag: How can Patriots help Mac Jones in Free Agency and Draft?

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions in this edition of offseason Mailbag.

One-on-One with Mac Jones

We caught up with Mac Jones in Los Angeles during Super Bowl week, where he reflected on playing in the Pro Bowl and attending the NFL Honors ceremony and discussed his plans for making the most of the offseason.

Do Your Life: Jerod Mayo's Journey and Leadership

We sit down with Jerod Mayo, former Patriots first round pick, former executive and current Patriots inside linebackers coach, on his childhood, first years in New England, coaching path and views on leadership in the latest episode of Do Your Life presented by Putnam.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising