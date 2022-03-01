David Andrews celebrates National Pancake Day making breakfast at Abby's House

The goal for Abby's House is to help each woman, with or without children, realize her own aspirations, achieve goals, and access resources to live an independent life with hope and dignity.

In order to do so to the best of their ability, Abby's House is funded entirely through individual contributions from the community and fundraising. Being named a 2021 Community Captain has allowed the organization to strengthen its impact.

"Abby's made the decision to remain independent from government funding so that we did not have to be restricted by the requirements of funding; because we believe each one should make her own choice for her life and we want to help each person do what's right for them," Page said.

"Some women are staying with us a short amount of time and some people are longer and their journeys all look different. Being a Community Captain with the Patriots Foundation and Bank of America -- it really has allowed us to elevate Abby's House. And the more we can elevate ourselves and people can hear about what Abby's does the more that we can expand our mission and help. It's incredibly important what happened today with David."

Abby's House received a $50,000 donation from the Patriots Foundation when the nonprofit was selected for the initiative, but Andrews himself contributed $10,000 to buy holiday gifts for women and children being served by Abby's House.

Months later, the center was able to personally serve breakfast to some of the women he helped.

"When I got here -- football and winning -- those were number one. But 1A and 1B is getting out in the community and serving. It really starts with the Kraft family and everything they've done. That really sets the tempo," Andrews said.

"I think anybody can give back and do different things. It doesn't have to be money, just time. Obviously, money is great. The world can't live without it. But sometimes just something as little as just putting a smile on someone's face that might on a micro-scale might be a lot bigger."