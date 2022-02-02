Mac Jones to represent AFC in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Official website of the New England Patriots

Feb 02, 2022 at 11:07 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

mac-jones-throw-adler-wm
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones will be part of the AFC's team that competes in the fifth Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, set to air on Thursday, February 3, at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Jones will be joined by Baltimore'sMark Andrews, Cleveland's Nick Chubbb, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs, Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, the Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James, Las Vegas' Hunter Renfrow and Cleveland's Denzel Ward on the AFC squad. They'll compete against Minnesota's Kirk Cousins and Stefon Diggs, Dallas' Trevon Diggs and Micah Parson, New Orleans' Alvin Kamara, Philadelphia's Darius Slay and Seattle's Russell Wilson, who will make up the NFC's team.

The two teams will compete in the following competitions:

Precision Passing: Each conference's two quarterbacks and one non-quarterback will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, as they attempt to hit as many targets as possible. New in 2022, the targets are attached to robotic dummies that are in motion across the event. After the buzzer sounds, the quarterbacks will get one last long-distance throw to earn bonus points.

Thread the Needle: A one-minute head-to-head offense vs. defense accuracy challenge, as each conference's quarterbacks try to hit as many targets as possible while the opposing team's defensive backs work together to limit their success rate.

Best Catch: New this year, two wide receivers from each conference will compete in a scored best catch competition, showing off their creativity, ingenuity and talent. From the use of props to guest appearances, the players can be as imaginative as they want to produce their best highlight reel receptions for a panel of celebrity judges.

Fastest Man: An old-fashioned 40-yard sprint, two skill position players (wide receivers, running backs and defensive backs) from each team will compete for the title as the NFL's fastest player. 

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball: In the grand finale, Pro Bowlers will compete in a classic game of dodgeball, with every member of each team participating. In a best of three series, the team with the last person on the court wins.

All eyes will be on Jones for the two throw-specific events, as his high level of accuracy should bode well for a strong showing. Jones will also participate in Sunday's Pro Bowl game, set to air at 3pm on ESPN, along with fellow Patriots J.C. Jackson, Matthew Judon and Matthew Slater.

