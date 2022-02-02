Official website of the New England Patriots

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Brandon King named New England Patriots 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Mac Jones named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Reports: Tom Brady retiring

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

NFL All-Stars Take Center Stage at 2022 Pro Bowl

Feb 02, 2022 at 12:08 PM
The 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6, at 3:00 PM ET and will be televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC and Disney XD, with Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Lisa Salters on the call. Tickets are available now on ProBowl.com and will allow fans special benefits on gameday including access to the Pro Bowl Red Carpet presented by Caesars Sportsbook and other family friendly activities. 

The Pro Bowl heads to Las Vegas for the first time and the NFL Foundation is implementing an incentive program for the charitable causes of Pro Bowl players. Each Pro Bowl player who is recognized for an in-game accomplishment may choose a charitable cause from among the charities that the foundation supports, at the levels as outlined below:

ACCOMPLISHMENT CHARITY DONATION
Defensive MVP $20,000
Offensive MVP $20,000
Longest Field Goal $10,000
Most Passing Yards $10,000
Most Receiving Yards $10,000
Most Rushing Yards $10,000
Most Tackles $10,000
Each Interception $2,500
Each Touchdown $2,500
If team rushes for 100 yards $2,500 to each offensive lineman’s charity

The 2022 Pro Bowl will continue to serve as a platform for innovation and will be implementing the Spot and Choose method proposed to the Competition Committee by the Baltimore Ravens at the beginning of the game (after the coin toss) and at the start of the second half for this game only. The Spot and Choose method will also be implemented should the 2022 Pro Bowl go to overtime.

At the start of the game, the Referee, in the presence of the head coach or captains of both teams, shall toss a coin at the center of the field. Prior to the Referee's toss, the call of "heads" or "tails" must be made by the head coach or captain of the visiting team. The winner of the toss must choose between one of the two privileges, and the loser of the toss is given the other. The two privileges are:

  1. "Spot" – place the ball on the field for the first play of the first quarter, including the designation of direction OR
  2. "Choose" – decide whether to start on offense or defense from the other team's designated spot and direction

Regardless of which privilege is chosen by the winner of the toss, Privilege A (Spot) is to be exercised before Privilege B (Choose), so that the selection of whether to play offense or defense is made after the starting field position is chosen.

To start the second half, the loser of the start-of-game coin toss has the option to choose one of the two privileges, with the other team given the other.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will continue with two rule changes from previous years.

Following a successful field goal or try attempt, the scoring team (Team A), has the following options:

  1. Team A may elect to give Team B the ball at Team B's 25-yard line (1st-and-10), beginning a new series of downs.
  2. Team A may elect to take the ball at their own 25-yard line (4th-and-15).

If Team A is successful in making a first down, Team A will maintain possession and a new series of downs will continue as normal.

If Team A is unsuccessful in making a first down, the result will be a turnover on downs and Team B will take possession at the dead ball spot.

Additionally, a 35/25 second play clock will be used instead of the normal 40/25 second clock. After an incomplete pass the game clock will start on the Referee's signal, except inside the last two minutes of the first half and the last five minutes of the second half. Within the normal timing rules, the game clock does not start after an incomplete pass.

The 44-man Pro Bowl teams are comprised of 21 offensive players, 18 defensive players and five specialists. MIKE VRABEL and the coaches from the Tennessee Titans will lead the AFC Pro Bowl team and MATT LAFLEUR and the coaches from the Green Bay Packers will head the NFC squad.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and 11-time Pro Bowler ROD WOODSON and six-time Pro Bowler REGGIE WAYNE will serve as the 2022 Pro Bowl Legends Captains for the AFC, while 11-time Pro Bowler JASON WITTEN and seven-time Pro Bowler LUKE KUECHLY will serve as 2022 Pro Bowl Legends Captains for the NFC. The captains will additionally attend various events throughout Pro Bowl Week in Las Vegas, including the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, and will serve as mentors for the Pro Bowl players and be present on the sidelines on gameday.

For the fifth time, Pro Bowlers from the AFC and NFC will compete against each other in unique competitions at the PRO BOWL SKILLS SHOWDOWN, a made for television event, which airs on Thursday, February 3, at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN and simulcast on Disney XD. New this year, the All-Stars will compete in Best Catch delivered with Uber Eats and Fastest Man presented by NFL All Day, in addition to Precision Passing, Thread the Needle and Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball.

Baltimore's MARK ANDREWS, Cleveland's NICK CHUBB, Buffalo's STEFON DIGGS, Kansas City's TYREEK HILL, the Los Angeles Chargers' DERWIN JAMES, New England's MAC JONES, Las Vegas' HUNTER RENFROW and Cleveland's DENZEL WARD will represent the AFC in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

Minnesota's KIRK COUSINS and JUSTIN JEFFERSON, Dallas' TREVON DIGGS and MICAH PARSONS, New Orleans' ALVIN KAMARA, Philadelphia's DARIUS SLAY and Seattle's RUSSELL WILSON will represent the NFC in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

Included in Best Catch delivered with Uber Eats is a panel of NFL Legend and celebrity judges, including former Pittsburgh wide receiver SANTONIO HOLMES, whose incredible toe-tap game-winning touchdown reception helped the Steelers earn the Super Bowl XLIII title, and former New York Giants wide receiver DAVID TYREE, who secured the "Helmet Catch" during the Giants' game-winning touchdown drive during Super Bowl XLII.

Seven players from the two teams participating in Super Bowl LVI, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, were selected to the original Pro Bowl roster: rookie wide receiver JA'MARR CHASE, defensive end TREY HENDRICKSON and running back JOE MIXON of the Bengals and defensive lineman AARON DONALD, kicker MATT GAY, wide receiver COOPER KUPP and cornerback JALEN RAMSEY of the Rams.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Stars. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online All-Star voting in 1995.

FINAL 2022 PRO BOWL PLAYERS BY CLUB

PLAYER POSITION PRO BOWLS
ARIZONA (5)
Budda Baker Strong Safety 4
James Conner Running Back 2
D.J. Humphries Tackle 1
Chandler Jones Outside Linebacker 4
Kyler Murray Quarterback 2
ATLANTA (2)
Josh Harris Long Snapper 1
Kyle Pitts Tight End 1
BALTIMORE (4)
Mark Andrews Tight End 2
Devin Duvernay Return Specialist 1
Patrick Ricard Fullback 3
Justin Tucker Placekicker 5
BUFFALO (2)
Dion Dawkins Tackle 1
Stefon Diggs Wide Receiver 2
CAROLINA (2)
Brian Burns Defensive End 1
Stephon Gilmore Cornerback 5
CHICAGO (2)
Jakeem Grant Return Specialist 1
Robert Quinn Outside Linebacker 3
CLEVELAND (5)
Joel Bitonio Guard 4
Nick Chubb Running Back 3
Myles Garrett Defensive End 3
Wyatt Teller Guard 1
Denzel Ward Cornerback 2
DALLAS (4)
Bryan Anger Punter 1
Trevon Diggs Cornerback 1
CeeDee Lamb Wide Receiver 1
Micah Parsons Inside/Middle Linebacker 1
DETROIT (1)
Jonah Jackson Guard 1
INDIANAPOLIS (6)
DeForest Buckner Interior Lineman 2
Ryan Kelly Center 3
Darius Leonard Inside/Middle Linebacker 3
Kenny Moore Cornerback 1
Luke Rhodes Long Snapper 1
Jonathan Taylor Running Back 1
KANSAS CITY (6)
Orlando Brown Tackle 3
Frank Clark Defensive End 3
Tyreek Hill Wide Receiver 6
Travis Kelce Tight End 7
Patrick Mahomes Quarterback 4
Tyrann Mathieu Strong Safety 3
LAS VEGAS (4)
AJ Cole Punter 1
Maxx Crosby Defensive End 1
Denzel Perryman Inside/Middle Linebacker 1
Hunter Renfrow Wide Receiver 1
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4)
Justin Herbert Quarterback 1
Derwin James Strong Safety 2
Corey Linsley Center 1
Rashawn Slater Tackle 1
MIAMI (1)
Xavien Howard Cornerback 3
MINNESOTA (5)
Dalvin Cook Running Back 3
Kirk Cousins Quarterback 3
Justin Jefferson Wide Receiver 2
Brian O’Neill Tackle 1
Harrison Smith Strong Safety 6
NEW ENGLAND (4)
J.C. Jackson Cornerback 1
Mac Jones Quarterback 1
Matthew Judon Outside Linebacker 3
Matthew Slater Special Teamer 10
NEW ORLEANS (4)
J.T. Gray Special Teamer 1
Cameron Jordan Defensive End 7
Alvin Kamara Running Back 5
Marshon Lattimore Cornerback 4
PHILADELPHIA (4)
Jake Elliott Placekicker 1
Javon Hargrave Interior Lineman 1
Darius Slay Cornerback 4
Josh Sweat Defensive End 1
PITTSBURGH (4)
Najee Harris Running Back 1
Cameron Heyward Interior Lineman 5
Diontae Johnson Wide Receiver 1
T.J. Watt Outside Linebacker 4
SAN FRANCISCO (5)
Kyle Juszczyk Fullback 6
George Kittle Tight End 3
Alex Mack Center 7
Deebo Samuel Wide Receiver 1
Laken Tomlinson Guard 1
SEATTLE (2)
Duane Brown Tackle 5
Russell Wilson Quarterback 9
TAMPA BAY (7)
Shaquil Barrett Outside Linebacker 2
Mike Evans Wide Receiver 4
Ryan Jensen Center 1
Ali Marpet Guard 1
Vita Vea Interior Lineman 1
Devin White Inside/Middle Linebacker 1
Antoine Winfield Jr. Free Safety 1
TENNESSEE (4)
Kevin Byard Free Safety 2
Harold Landry Outside Linebacker 1
Rodger Saffold Guard 1
Jeffery Simmons Interior Lineman 1
WASHINGTON (1)
Jonathan Allen Interior Lineman 1

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft issued the following statement on Tom Brady's retirement.
news

Brandon King named New England Patriots 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

New England Patriots linebacker Brandon King has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Ed Block Courage Award. 
news

Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tom Brady

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued the following statement on the retirement of Tom Brady.
news

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

New England head coach Bill Belichick, whose personnel moves helped the Patriots back to the postseason after a one-year absence, is the 2021 NFL Executive of the Year.
news

2022 Opponents for all 32 NFL Teams

A complete list of home and away matchups for all 32 clubs for the 2022 regular season was issued today by the NFL.
news

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
news

Patriots sign offensive lineman Arlington Hambright to a future contract

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Arlington Hambright to a future contract. 
news

Patriots sign six players to future contracts

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed six players to future contracts.
news

Mac Jones Nominated for 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year

The National Football League today announced the six finalists for the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award. ​Winner will be elected by fan vote on NFL.com/voting/rookies/rookie-of-the-year.
news

Wild Card Weekend Schedule Announced

The NFL announced tonight the schedule of sites, dates, and times for Wild Card Weekend on January 15-17.
news

Patriots Sign LB LaRoy Reynolds to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed LB LaRoy Reynolds to the practice squad. 
Latest News

Mac Jones to represent AFC in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Girls flag football team representing the Patriots set to compete in NFL Flag Football Championships

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Cody Davis launches gaming program to help patients at children's hospitals

NFL All-Stars Take Center Stage at 2022 Pro Bowl

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

MORE LATEST NEWS
Trending Video

Congratulations Tom!

We look back at the legendary and unforgettable football moments from Tom Brady's 20 years in New England.

NFL Throwback: Every Tom Brady playoff touchdown

Watch every touchdown by Tom Brady in the playoffs during his epic career.

Willie McGinest reacts to Tom Brady's official retirement announcement

NFL Network's Willie McGinest reacts to the official retirement announcement of his former New England Patriot teammate Tom Brady.

Lawrence Guy surprises family visiting Gillette Stadium

You won't believe the surprise Lawrence Guy has, for a deserving family visiting Gillette Stadium.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the AFC Championship Game Patriots at Steelers

Watch full highlights from New England's AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, January 27, 2002.

Top 10 Patriots plays 2021 season

Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
In Case You Missed It

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
