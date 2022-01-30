Mac Jones named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Mac Jones was named to the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday as some of the AFC's quarterbacks opted out of playing in the NFL's All-Star game, set to take place in Las Vegas this Sunday, February 6 at 3pm EST.

It's an exciting and unexpected cap to Jones' successful rookie season that saw him selected 15th overall then seize the Patriots starting quarterback job in training camp and lead New England back to the playoffs with a 10-7 record. He was part of a rookie class named by PFF as the best in the NFL this past year. Mac was also listed on the PFWA's All-Rookie team along with teammate Christian Barmore.

Jones threw 22 touchdowns to 13 interceptions while completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 passing yards, as he was a key piece in helping Bill Belichick reset a large chunk of the roster with a collection of talented free agents and rookies that contributed right away.

After a disappointing season finale in Buffalo, the Pro Bowl will give Patriots fans one more chance to see their new quarterback play and could help bury some of those bad memories from the loss to the Bills. It should certainly be intriguing to see how he performs with some of the NFL's best weaponry around him and could be a tantalizing preview of how things might look as the Patriots continue to build around the promising youngster.