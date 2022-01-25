Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

Jones started all 17 games for the Patriots after being selected 15th overall in last spring's draft, throwing 22 touchdowns to 13 interceptions while completing 67.6 percent of his passes. Jones also led the Patriots to victories over two of the quarterbacks selected ahead of him with two wins over Zach Wilson and the Jets and one over top pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.

New England traded up to draft Barmore in the second round of the entry draft and he showed immediate pass rush juice as soon as the pads came on over the summer. He carried that disruptiveness into the regular season, recording 1.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits with two starts while playing every game.

Jones and Barmore are certainly reasons for optimism in New England and the team would be fortunate to repeat the success they had by selecting them with their first two selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, drafted in the fourth round, also had a successful rookie season in New England, rushing for 606 yards and five touchdowns, but lost out to Najee Harris and Javonte Williams on the rookie team.

Ja'Marr Chase was named Rookie Offensive Player of the Year, while Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took the overall Rookie of the Year Award along with Rookie Defensive Player of the Year.

The full All-Rookie team is as listed:

2021 PFWA ALL‐ROOKIE TEAM

Offense

QB – Mac Jones, New England Patriots

RB – Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers; Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

WR – Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals; Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

TE – Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

G – Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs; Alijah Vera‐Tucker; New York Jets

T – Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers; Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Defense

DL – Christian Barmore, New England Patriots; Odafe Oweh, Baltimore Ravens; Kwity Paye, Indianapolis Colts; Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

LB – Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs; Jeremiah Owusu‐Koramoah, Cleveland Browns; Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

CB – Greg Newsome II, Cleveland Browns; Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

S – Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins; Tre'Von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders

Special Teams

PK – Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

P – Pressley Harvin III, Pittsburgh Steelers

KR – Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota Vikings

PR – Demetric Felton, Cleveland Browns