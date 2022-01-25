Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Jan 25 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Roster Rundown

2001 Flashback: Snow Bowl remains an all-time Patriots classic

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/15

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

Jan 25, 2022 at 02:25 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-generic-article-2way (4)

A day after three Patriots were named to the Pro Football Writers Association's All-AFC team, the Alabama duo of Mac Jones and Christian Barmore were named to their All-Rookie team.

Jones started all 17 games for the Patriots after being selected 15th overall in last spring's draft, throwing 22 touchdowns to 13 interceptions while completing 67.6 percent of his passes. Jones also led the Patriots to victories over two of the quarterbacks selected ahead of him with two wins over Zach Wilson and the Jets and one over top pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.

New England traded up to draft Barmore in the second round of the entry draft and he showed immediate pass rush juice as soon as the pads came on over the summer. He carried that disruptiveness into the regular season, recording 1.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits with two starts while playing every game.

Jones and Barmore are certainly reasons for optimism in New England and the team would be fortunate to repeat the success they had by selecting them with their first two selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, drafted in the fourth round, also had a successful rookie season in New England, rushing for 606 yards and five touchdowns, but lost out to Najee Harris and Javonte Williams on the rookie team.

Ja'Marr Chase was named Rookie Offensive Player of the Year, while Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took the overall Rookie of the Year Award along with Rookie Defensive Player of the Year.

The full All-Rookie team is as listed:

2021 PFWA ALL‐ROOKIE TEAM

Offense

QB – Mac Jones, New England Patriots

RB – Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers; Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

WR – Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals; Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

TE – Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

G – Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs; Alijah Vera‐Tucker; New York Jets

T – Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers; Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Defense

DL – Christian Barmore, New England Patriots; Odafe Oweh, Baltimore Ravens; Kwity Paye, Indianapolis Colts; Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

LB – Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs; Jeremiah Owusu‐Koramoah, Cleveland Browns; Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

CB – Greg Newsome II, Cleveland Browns; Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

S – Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins; Tre'Von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders

Special Teams

PK – Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

P – Pressley Harvin III, Pittsburgh Steelers

KR – Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota Vikings

PR – Demetric Felton, Cleveland Browns

ST – Nick Niemann, Los Angeles Chargers

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

In a weekend filled with excitement and tension, Tom Brady may have played his final football game in Tampa.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Patriots are turning their sights on the offseason and how the team should attack free agency and the draft this spring.
news

Three Patriots make PFWA's All-AFC Team

Three Patriots players were named to the Pro Football Writers Association's All-AFC Team.
news

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

It's time for our annual Patriots Unfiltered Lighthouse Awards, recapping the superlative moments and performances of the Patriots 2021 season.
news

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

It will be another critical offseason for the Patriots as they look to build on their 2021 playoff campaign.
news

Patriots Roster Rundown

With the season over it's time to look at the roster and start analyzing how it might take shape in the coming weeks.
news

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.
news

2001 Flashback: Snow Bowl remains an all-time Patriots classic

20 years later here's what some of the key players, executives and media members recall from one of the most memorable Patriots playoff games in history.
news

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.
news

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

In this week's mailbag, fans are already looking ahead to next season, now that the 2021 campaign is over for New England.
news

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

As the dust settles on the 2021 Patriots season, it is apparent that the team needs to add speed on both sides of the ball.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign DL Daniel Ekuale to a Future Contract

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

2021 Patriots Cheerleaders Year in Review

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Top 10 Patriots plays 2021 season

Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL season.

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo take a look back at the highs and lows of the 2021 season and offer their insight on the state of the roster and changes that may take place this offseason. In addition, Steve Burton and Scott Zolak discuss Mac Jones' performance in his rookie year. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

We flashback to January 21, 1994, the day that Robert Kraft purchased the Patriots, which kept the team in New England.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the Divisional Game Patriots vs Raiders

Watch full highlights from New England's Divisional Game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, January 19, 2002.

Mac Jones' top plays 2021 season

Watch New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' top plays during the NFL 2021 season.

Adrian Phillips 1/17: "I feel like this team has accomplished a lot of things"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising