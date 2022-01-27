Analysis: Belichick earns PFWA executive nod for Patriots reset

Bill Belichick was named the Pro Football Writers of America's 2021 Executive of the Year for his successful season in leading the Patriots back to the playoffs after a 7-9 finish in 2020. Belichick successfully pushed the reset button with a strong free agency class followed by an excellent draft. The results were a 10-7 season with a seven-game win streak mixed into the middle of the season.

Hunter Henry led the way on offense for the free agency additions, posting a career-high nine touchdowns as he emerged as a favorite target of rookie Mac Jones, while wide receiver Kendrick Bourne set career highs in catches (55) and yards (800), while also rushing the ball 12 times and throwing a touchdown. Henry and Bourne were highlights but the team also received solid performances from a number of other free-agent additions, including Ted Karras and Trent Brown along the offensive line and while high-profile additions Nelson Agholor and Jonnu Smith didn't set any career highs, they made their share of contributions and should be even better in their second seasons with the team.