Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

"And I came out of retirement," he added, "because I love the game of football and I'm blessed to have another opportunity to play, thanks to the Patriots."

Just a few weeks ago, New England inked Butler to a reported two-year deal – a move back to Foxborough that Butler never envisioned he'd make. Asked about why he didn't play defensively in Super Bowl LII, Butler revealed little about that situation, divulging only that he and Belichick had a frank discussion afterward.

"You never burn your bridges down," Butler continued. "I didn't expect to come back to New England, but always had respect for the Patriots. I'm not perfect, but I was brought up with respect. You can't dwell on things in the past. You've got to look forward. It came as a surprise when my agent told me Bill wanted to talk to me. I started working out immediately."

And now, he's back with the club that gave him his first chance in pro football. As for what his role might be this season, Butler wouldn't commit, only to profess that he's committed to doing whatever he can for the Patriots.