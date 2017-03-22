Malcolm Mitchell shows students the magic of reading

Reading used to be a chore. It was difficult, boring and took away from other activities that were much more appealing, Malcolm said. It wasn't until he was in college that Malcolm recognized his struggle with reading, worked hard and learned to love picking up a new book.

"Reading was seen as something I thought was boring, not cool and not fun," Malcolm said. "As a grew up, I realized in order to reach my full potential and be the best I could be, I would need to read regardless of whatever situation I'm dealing with – if I'm at home or at school."

So when he says things like, "In order to succeed, I had to read. In order to be the best person I could possibly be, I had to read," students, teachers and readers know he means it.

"The Magician's Hat" is all about finding magic in books and the places reading can take you, and Malcolm said he wants kids he talks to understand that reading is vital to their successes, even if they struggle with it or haven't yet learned to love it.