Matthew Judon joins NFL+ at the 2023 NFL Combine to analyze draft prospects

NFL Network's Rhett Lewis asked Judon how the game has changed in the last six years since he was at the combine and he said it's a new day and age that requires you to be able to cover, drop in zones, switch and go backwards.

"You definitely see a difference. It's all growth; Everyone is getting bigger, faster and stronger and that's a good thing for the league. The quarterbacks can throw it 60 yards off their back foot or they can run a 4'4. So it's just getting more difficult, as the quarterbacks and game evolves so do the edge rushers."

While the NFL Combine is primarily focused on the NFL prospect's on-field talent, Lewis also mentioned that clubs are also evaluating you even when you're not the one competing. Your leadership skills and teamwork are also under the microscope.