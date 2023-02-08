Matthew Judon looks back on the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games

Linebacker Matthew Judon was the sole Patriot to be selected to participate in the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games.
This marked his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance and second straight with New England.
In the revamped Pro Bowl, there were weeklong skill competitions that players were chosen to participate in and Judon was selected to compete in the longest drive. This contest tested who could drive a golf ball the furthest distance off a tee.
"I'm the best golfer in the world and I think I proved that yesterday; Guys like Tiger Woods take tips from me," Judon said jokingly after his debut in the longest drive skills challenge.
In addition to the skill competitions, Pro Bowl athletes participated in community service events in the Las Vegas area. Matthew Judon visited the youth competing in the NFL Flag Football Championships in Henderson, Nevada. The Patriots had ten youth teams representing the club and Judon spent one afternoon taking photos and signing autographs with the flag football teams.
Finally the Pro Bowl Games concluded with three flag football games featuring the AFC versus the NFC. The AFC only won one of three games which ended the NFC's losing streak in the Pro Bowl. It had been since 2012, that the National Football Conference had won an all-star competition against its American rivals
Although the AFC didn't leave Vegas with a victory, Judon did leave with lifelong memories with his kids.
"It's always good to have them around. They don't understand the magnitude of where they are right now but when we look back and have those pictures it's going to be so awesome and so dope to see they were actually there," said Judon.
Overall, Matthew Judon thought the week of NFL Pro Bowl Game festivities went pretty smooth and he was excited to be in it. With this being the first year of this format, the Patriots Linebacker was confident that the Pro Bowl Games will continue to get better every year.
