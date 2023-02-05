Ten Youth Flag Football Teams Represent New England Patriots at NFL Flag Championships

"We are very grateful for the support from the Patriots. We [Athena Warriors] have actually won the regional two years in a row. They have been very supportive of us and we actually got a letter from Andre Tippett, he was like LT [Lawrence Taylor] to me, so it was very nice." - said Athena Athletics head coach Tim Quinn.

Quinn and his wife have four daughters and started a flag football league with a friend and their children. In Las Vegas, Athena Warriors had 12u, 14u and 17u teams playing in the championship. "We started with four girls and now over 350 girls have played flag football for us and we are so blessed to be able to work with them," said Quinn.