Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

"I've tried to step up in my roles over the years as best I can and lead to the best of my ability, play to the best of my ability, and continue to carry on the values and pillars that this place was built upon," Slater said.

"I've been very fortunate in that I've had a chance to do it here for an extended period of time. But again, I just think that that's God blessing me. There's only so much that I have control over and then the rest has really been a gift from God and I'm trying to be a good steward of those gifts. And I'm trying to be a good steward of the opportunities that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick have given me here. So as far as how I fit in that narrative when you talk about Patriots culture -- that that's not for me to say. I hope I've done my part and held up my end of the bargain with what I've been asked."