Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

A few days after re-upping with the Patriots for a 15th season, Matthew Slater met with the media on Thursday expressing his excitement to be back pursuing his childhood dream for another year.

"I'm certainly so thankful to be sitting in this position talking to you guys this time of year as a New England Patriot, still with an opportunity to be playing the game that I love," said Slater. "Obviously, I still have a very strong love for this game and when I say that I don't just mean what happens on Sundays, I truly enjoy the preparation, the process of football more than anything. I enjoy the relationships that football has provided me with over the course of the last 14 years. Just everything that comes along with it."

The last time we heard from Slater was following the Patriots' disappointing playoff exit at the hands of their divisional rival Buffalo Bills. As a new-look 2022 squad comes together, Slater will once again pick up the mantle of being a critical team leader, a role that he's embraced over the years, while remembering his role must carry over onto the field as well.