Miami receiver Chambers arrested for DWI

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Chambers was arrested on charges of driving while impaired and speeding. Chambers, 28, was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police around 2:30 a.m., several miles south of downtown, said police Capt.

Jul 14, 2007 at 04:00 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (July 14, 2007) -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Chambers was arrested on charges of driving while impaired and speeding.

Chambers, 28, was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police around 2:30 a.m., several miles south of downtown, said police Capt. Lisa Goelz. He faces charges of driving while impaired, speeding, and reckless driving, she said.

He was later released on a $1,750 bond, according to Goelz. No other details were available.

Chambers, Miami's top receiver, began his NFL career with the Dolphins in 2001. He played in the Pro Bowl after the 2005 season.

"We recently learned about this and are in the process of gathering more information," Dolphins spokesman Harvey Greene said.

A spokesperson for Chambers couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

