Miami receiver Chambers arrested for DWI

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (July 14, 2007) -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Chambers was arrested on charges of driving while impaired and speeding.
Chambers, 28, was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police around 2:30 a.m., several miles south of downtown, said police Capt. Lisa Goelz. He faces charges of driving while impaired, speeding, and reckless driving, she said.
He was later released on a $1,750 bond, according to Goelz. No other details were available.
Chambers, Miami's top receiver, began his NFL career with the Dolphins in 2001. He played in the Pro Bowl after the 2005 season.
"We recently learned about this and are in the process of gathering more information," Dolphins spokesman Harvey Greene said.
A spokesperson for Chambers couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
