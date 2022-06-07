Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Jun 08 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Bill Belichick 6/7: "We've seen progression from everybody"

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Patriots Mailbag: Rating roster dark horses and question mark positions

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

The Patriots welcomed back Isaiah Wynn as they opened minicamp in Foxborough.

Jun 07, 2022 at 03:57 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots offensive lineman during a blocking drill at minicamp on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots offensive lineman during a blocking drill at minicamp on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

The Patriots kicked off their three-day, mandatory mini-camp in Foxborough on Tuesday and welcomed back a few familiar faces that had yet to be seen this spring. Matthew Judon, Isaiah Wynn and N'Keal Harry all were present and accounted for after missing the previous workouts that were open to the media.

The Wynn news was significant, not just for his presence but also for how he was used. After spending his first four seasons at left tackle, the former first-round pick lined up exclusively on the right side while both Trent Brown and Yodny Cajuste took snaps on the left side. Brown also missed the most recent practice the media attended and wasn't immediately spotted on Tuesday, but once he appeared he took his spot at left tackle, replacing Cajuste.

The offense went through several periods of work and Wynn remained on the right side throughout, which perhaps is a signal of a change for the upcoming season. Brown played left tackle in 2018, Wynn's rookie year, which the former Georgia standout spent on injured reserve after suffering a torn Achilles during the preseason. Brown turned in the most consistent performance of his career during that Super Bowl run and perhaps the coaches wanted to see if he can recapture that form on the left side.

The interior of the front remained unchanged from the group we saw over the last couple of weeks with David Andrews at center between Mike Onwenu (right) and rookie Cole Strange. The group that followed included, from left to right, Justin Herron, Drew Desjarlais, James Ferentz, Will Sherman and Yasir Durant. Rookies Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber still have yet to make an appearance this spring.

The offense did significant work on the running game with Matt Patricia leading those periods. Obviously with the team not wearing pads it's difficult to evaluate the blocking and rushing production but the backs were hitting the holes decisively on most plays. As is typically the case, Damien Harris generally finished all of his carries with sprints to the end zone regardless of ball placement on the field.

Beyond Wynn's move to right tackle, here are one man's observations of Tuesday's two-hour mini-camp practice on the lower field in Foxborough.

*Bill Belichick spent more time with the defense after being exclusively with the offense during the two previous practices we got to see. At one point he donned a red cap over his visor as he worked as an edge rusher during some early preparation work for the defense. At various times he was seen standing well behind the secondary during 11-on-11 work, a perch he's often manned over the years while overseeing things. The coach did spend time on offense as well, even serving as the center during one drill.

*Patricia and Joe Judge both worked closely alongside Mac Jones at various stages of the practice. The emphasis was on running early and Patricia seemed to control things, calling the plays for Jones during the drill. Judge later stepped in while the offensive line worked off to the side under Patricia's watch. Later in practice both coaches used walkie-talkies to communicate the plays to Jones, with Patricia finishing up the final few periods seemingly calling the plays. The identity of the play caller as well as the operation of events will continue to be a storyline throughout the spring and summer until the regular season arrives.

*In addition to the rookie offensive linemen, Kendrick Bourne, Byron Cowart and kickers Nick Folk and Quinn Nordin weren't spotted at practice. On Monday there was a report that indicated the Patriots had three kickers in for workouts and there was one wearing the No. 2 on hand on Tuesday. According to NFL Network, that was Tristan Vizcaino, who spent part of 2021 with the Chargers. He will be with the Patriots during mini-camp on a tryout basis.

*The Patriots welcomed members of the Holy Cross coaching staff on Tuesday, including head coach Bob Chesney and wide receivers coach Drew Canan. The Crusaders finished 10-3 in 2021 and advanced to the FCS playoffs, beating Sacred Heart before bowing to Villanova in the second round.

*Robert Kraft was on hand, chatting with director of player personnel Matt Groh early in practice. Ernie Adams, the Patriots legendary research director who retired last spring, was also on hand for practice.

Related Links

*One of Adams' final duties for the Patriots involved the 2021 draft. Belichick told reporters that Adams was responsible for the final pick that year, which turned out to be wide receiver Tre Nixon. Nixon spent his rookie season on the practice squad but on Tuesday he seemed to take advantage of Bourne's absence and made the most of his chances. He was active throughout the practice and caught several balls from Jones while working in groups that included DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor. Jakobi Meyers was in uniform but was limited as he seemingly is working through some type of ailment. Nixon's best play came on a deep over route toward the left sideline during a 7-on-7 period when he caught a perfect throw from Jones over his outside shoulder just behind Jonathan Jones in coverage. Nixon spoke after practice and stressed the importance of being prepared to take advantage of opportunities when they come, and on Tuesday he seemed to do just that.

*There was significant time spent on special teams as well with the punting unit getting a lot of work. Interesting to see rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, as well as Nixon, working as gunners during some of these drills. Thornton and Nixon won't likely crack to the top four at receiver so they will need to be useful on special teams if they are to carve out roster spots/game day roles. Jack Jones, Myles Bryant, Kyle Dugger and Jonathan Jones all took reps as punt returners. Jack Jones has worked as a returner in every practice the media has attended, although he bobbled one attempt on Tuesday.

*Rookie Kevin Harris looks pretty fluid coming out of the backfield as a receiver. He caught a couple of short swing passes from Jones during an early 7-on-7 period and appeared comfortable doing so. Later in practice Harris dropped an easy short throw in the right flat, however.

*Jones hooked up with his newest veteran receiver Parker on a deep ball down the right sideline during a later 7-on-7 drill. Parker ran slightly behind Jalen Mills on the play and managed to leap over the corner to make the catch inside the sideline. It was the kind of contested catch Parker has made countless times in his career with Miami.

*The defensive backs also made their share of plays during the somewhat competitive practice. Jack Jones was tight in coverage against Ty Montgomery and managed to knock the ball away with an aggressive swipe. The rookie may have felt he was a bit too aggressive on the play because he immediately went to Montgomery and appeared to apologize for perhaps being overzealous. Mills also made a strong defensive play by diving to knock away a pass across the middle intended for Harry.

*Joshuah Bledsoe got some reps in with frontline players during the 7-on-7 work. With safety Jabrill Peppers still limited coming off a torn ACL, the second-year safety out of Missouri was noticeable in a group that included Dugger, Devin McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Mills and Terrance Mitchell.

*Jones had a bit of an uneven day and chose to spend about 45 extra minutes on the field after practice working on his mechanics alongside rookie Bailey Zappe. In addition to the deep balls to Nixon and Parker, he found Jonnu Smith near the left sideline with perfect touch behind the defense for another big gain. But he also misfired toward a wide open Agholor down the left side numbers for what would have been a nice gain, and later he threw well behind Damien Harris down the seam but was bailed out by a terrific twisting catch by the running back, who beat Cameron McGrone in coverage.

*After not wearing anything on his knees/legs in the first two practices, Jones donned a black sleeve on his right calf on Tuesday. It was hard to tell if it was something to protect the calf or a knee brace that had been rolled down.

*Rookie Branden Schooler, a 6-1, 205-pound defensive back out of Texas, spent most of practice working on special teams techniques with Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel.

*Things got slightly heated to close practice as Agholor came across the middle to catch a pass in traffic, only to be stripped by and aggressive Mitchell in coverage. The fumble created some colliding bodies and at one point it looked like Judon and Strange got tangled up. Several players came together and some shouting ensued but things settled down quickly and practice ended.

*At that point the team went to the hill connecting the practice fields and closed things out with some conditioning runs.

*In addition to Nixon, Dugger, Onwenu, Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, Ronnie Perkins and Josh Uche all spoke to the media after practice.

*Minicamp continues on Wednesday with practice set to begin around 11:45 a.m. The workout is once again open to the media but closed to the public.

Related Content

news

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

Here's what we'll be on the lookout for as the Patriots ramp up for their three-day minicamp.

news

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

The Patriots held a shorter practice on Tuesday but were still able to get in some work on both sides of the ball.

news

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Here are five great takeaways from long-time Patriots director of research Ernie Adams' apperance on the Pats from the Pats podcast.

news

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

The giant seventh-round pick out of Michigan is the latest Day Three selection who could seize an unexpectedly significant role on the offensive line.

news

OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

The Patriots hit the field in front of the media for the first time in 2022 but who will be calling plays remains a mystery.

news

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Patriots fourth-round pick Jack Jones is a competitive playmaker who has overcome a challenging road to the NFL.

news

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

Patriots third-round pick Marcus Jones is versatile and explosive, and should find a way to immediately contribute in New England.

news

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

South Carolina's Kevin Harris may be a sixth-round pick but he showed potential for more than that earlier in his career.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

In this week's mailbag, fans have questions about the entire roster, including the coaching staff.

news

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

news

Ty for the Win? Speedy WR Thornton could go long for Patriots

An in-depth look at the football journey of New England's 2022 second-round draft choice, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton of Baylor.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference

Matthew Judon plays barber at 13th annual Buzz Off event

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Patriots players Kyle Dugger, Damien Harris, Ronnie Perkins, and more address the media after Day 1 of Minicamp on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022.

Mike Onwenu 6/7: "With all of the coaches it's a two-way street - they ask us our opinions"

Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu addresses the media during his press conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 6/7: "You've got to be a student of the game and pick it up quick"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during his press conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Damien Harris 6/7: "You have to practice good habits and good fundamentals"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 6/7: "It's a great feeling to get back on the field"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Tre Nixon 6/7: "I've got a lot to learn and a long way to go"

Patriots wide receiver Tre Nixon addresses the media on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising