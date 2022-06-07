Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

*One of Adams' final duties for the Patriots involved the 2021 draft. Belichick told reporters that Adams was responsible for the final pick that year, which turned out to be wide receiver Tre Nixon. Nixon spent his rookie season on the practice squad but on Tuesday he seemed to take advantage of Bourne's absence and made the most of his chances. He was active throughout the practice and caught several balls from Jones while working in groups that included DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor. Jakobi Meyers was in uniform but was limited as he seemingly is working through some type of ailment. Nixon's best play came on a deep over route toward the left sideline during a 7-on-7 period when he caught a perfect throw from Jones over his outside shoulder just behind Jonathan Jones in coverage. Nixon spoke after practice and stressed the importance of being prepared to take advantage of opportunities when they come, and on Tuesday he seemed to do just that.

*There was significant time spent on special teams as well with the punting unit getting a lot of work. Interesting to see rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, as well as Nixon, working as gunners during some of these drills. Thornton and Nixon won't likely crack to the top four at receiver so they will need to be useful on special teams if they are to carve out roster spots/game day roles. Jack Jones, Myles Bryant, Kyle Dugger and Jonathan Jones all took reps as punt returners. Jack Jones has worked as a returner in every practice the media has attended, although he bobbled one attempt on Tuesday.

*Rookie Kevin Harris looks pretty fluid coming out of the backfield as a receiver. He caught a couple of short swing passes from Jones during an early 7-on-7 period and appeared comfortable doing so. Later in practice Harris dropped an easy short throw in the right flat, however.

*Jones hooked up with his newest veteran receiver Parker on a deep ball down the right sideline during a later 7-on-7 drill. Parker ran slightly behind Jalen Mills on the play and managed to leap over the corner to make the catch inside the sideline. It was the kind of contested catch Parker has made countless times in his career with Miami.

*The defensive backs also made their share of plays during the somewhat competitive practice. Jack Jones was tight in coverage against Ty Montgomery and managed to knock the ball away with an aggressive swipe. The rookie may have felt he was a bit too aggressive on the play because he immediately went to Montgomery and appeared to apologize for perhaps being overzealous. Mills also made a strong defensive play by diving to knock away a pass across the middle intended for Harry.

*Joshuah Bledsoe got some reps in with frontline players during the 7-on-7 work. With safety Jabrill Peppers still limited coming off a torn ACL, the second-year safety out of Missouri was noticeable in a group that included Dugger, Devin McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Mills and Terrance Mitchell.

*Jones had a bit of an uneven day and chose to spend about 45 extra minutes on the field after practice working on his mechanics alongside rookie Bailey Zappe. In addition to the deep balls to Nixon and Parker, he found Jonnu Smith near the left sideline with perfect touch behind the defense for another big gain. But he also misfired toward a wide open Agholor down the left side numbers for what would have been a nice gain, and later he threw well behind Damien Harris down the seam but was bailed out by a terrific twisting catch by the running back, who beat Cameron McGrone in coverage.

*After not wearing anything on his knees/legs in the first two practices, Jones donned a black sleeve on his right calf on Tuesday. It was hard to tell if it was something to protect the calf or a knee brace that had been rolled down.

*Rookie Branden Schooler, a 6-1, 205-pound defensive back out of Texas, spent most of practice working on special teams techniques with Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel.

*Things got slightly heated to close practice as Agholor came across the middle to catch a pass in traffic, only to be stripped by and aggressive Mitchell in coverage. The fumble created some colliding bodies and at one point it looked like Judon and Strange got tangled up. Several players came together and some shouting ensued but things settled down quickly and practice ended.

*At that point the team went to the hill connecting the practice fields and closed things out with some conditioning runs.

*In addition to Nixon, Dugger, Onwenu, Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, Ronnie Perkins and Josh Uche all spoke to the media after practice.