Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

"I've been focused on coming in this year ready, coming in stronger, coming in in shape, ready to help the team however I can," said Perkins who battled through a number of injury problems last season. Now he appears fully healthy and ready to seize the opportunity that is in front of him.

"It's definitely sad to see those guys go, Jamie, KVN, High but it also tells us it's time to step up," said Perkins. "We can't lean on those older guys anymore, it's time to step into their shoes."

On a defense desperate for some new young playmakers to come to the forefront, Uche and Perkins are prime candidates, but there's a long road ahead to even get through minicamp, much less training camp and the preseason in August. Uche repeated a familiar refrain when it came to how the young linebackers can actually take those big steps.