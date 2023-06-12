Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

A few snaps later the Patriots sent the house, and again Jones calmly read it and hit a streaking Kendrick Bourne on a slant. The throw hit Bourne in stride, allowing the wideout to turn it upfield and race into the end zone.

But those flickers of production were mostly masked by batted passes (Deatrich Wise had one) and some tight coverage (Jack Jones was quite active on the outside). Again, the tempo was nowhere near full speed so take the results with a grain of salt, but the defense seemed to win more of the battles on Monday.

Here are one man's observations from the first day of mandatory minicamp.

*Although attendance at minicamp is mandatory the Patriots were without nine players, and at least two of them would appear to be non-injury related. Trent Brown and Lawrence Guy were among the missing, and neither took part in any of the OTA sessions that were open to the media either. According to MassLive.com, Brown missed a flight and was unable to make it to Foxborough in time to take part in the practice. ESPN said that Guy's absence was contract related. In addition to that pair, James Robinson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Quandre Mosely, Tae Hayes, Kayshon Boutte and Mike Onwenu were not seen. ESPN said Thornton, who missed some OTA work, was dealing with a soft tissue injury while Smith-Schuster finished last season with a knee injury. Robinson was on the field for the start of OTAs but hasn't taken part in the last few open to the media.

*On the positive side, Matthew Judon made his first appearance of the spring, wearing his trademark red sleeves under his blue No. 9 jersey.

*Rookies Marte Mapu and Antonio Mafi were dressed but wearing red, non-contact jerseys. Mapu has been in red throughout the spring but Monday was the first time we've seen Mafi in red. Both still saw planet of reps at their respective spots.

*Mapu continues to stand out each day, both for his attire and for his versatility. Monday saw him take reps at inside linebacker next to Jahlani Tavai in 7-on-7s and at safety in full team work. He also saw action at linebacker working in a 9-on-7 drill in a group with Judon, Christian Barmore and Daniel Ekaule going against various RPO and read option running looks. Both Trace McSorley and Malik Cunningham took snaps as quarterback during the drill.

*Cunningham spoke to the media after practice and explained that the Patriots were the only team to work him out at wide receiver during the pre-draft process and that he was attending meetings with the receivers so far in Foxborough. Any of his work at quarterback has generally come at the end of practice. "I've never run a route in my life, but I'm getting used to it," Cunningham said of his transformation to receiver. He added that the reason he felt New England was the right fit for such a chance was the "Julian Edelman story and the culture. I feel like I can do it."

*LeGarrette Blount and Aaron Dobson were once again on hand for practice. Belichick explained both were learning the tricks of the coaching trade as part of the Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship. "I'm glad to have them, it's great to have them here," he said. "They're here to learn, observe and they're doing that. So, I'm happy to help them with their coaching careers. I'm sure there'll be others around, too. Pat [Chung] was here last week, so yeah, it's great to have those guys around."

*Devin McCourty and James White also took in practice as visitors, as did Penn State coach James Franklin. Franklin succeeded Bill O'Brien as head coach at Penn State back in 2014, and the two left the field together after practice.