Morey back on 53-man roster

Rookie wide receiver Sean Morey was signed off the practice squad back on to the Patriots active roster, filling a roster vacancy on the team's 53-man roster.
Originally drafted as New England's second pick in the seventh round of the 1999 draft, Morey was on the active roster for the opening game of the season. After being listed as an inactive for Week One, Morey was waived and re-signed to the Patriots practice squad.
In another move, rookie defensive lineman Garrett Johnson was re-signed to the team's practice squad. Johnson spent training camp with New England as an undrafted free agent and was among the final cuts when the roster was trimmed to 53. Johnson spent several weeks on the practice squad before being released on Sept. 29.