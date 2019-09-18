New England Patriots Honor Rosario Ubiera-Minaya Through the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards Presented by Nationwide

Official website of the New England Patriots

Sep 18, 2019
The New England Patriots have selected Rosario Ubiera-Minaya as the recipient of the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award Presented by Nationwide.

The NFL, Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) and Nationwide have partnered for the ninth annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards during the 2019 celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market.

The New England Patriots will honor Rosario at their game on Sunday, Sept. 22 when they face the New York Jets.

Rosario is an afro-Latina leader, community activist and social entrepreneur originally from the Dominican Republic. She has more than 25 years of experience working and advocating for systemic change, social justice and equity, on behalf of the Latinx community, in the areas of education, housing, voter engagement, public health and the arts. 

She is the founder of Cojuelos' Productions, which proudly celebrates all artistic expression through creative and innovative, diverse and culturally-oriented programming and high-end special events. Cojuelos' Productions thrives in creating curated experiences for private, corporate and community settings with an emphasis on cultural and educational programming.

Rosario's work focuses explicitly on creating a platform for elevating under-represented cultures and communities of color by providing an outlet for expression and by respectfully representing our histories, stories, and perspectives through the arts. Her vision has led to what is today the PUNTO Urban Arts Museum in Salem, an outdoor collection of public art that serves as a vehicle to start breaking down the socioeconomic and invisible divides that systematically exist in low-income communities of color.

Each award recipient will select an organization of their choice that serves the local Hispanic community to receive a $2,000 donation. 

Rosario has chosen Amplify Latinx to receive this donation. 

Now in its third year, Nationwide's support of the Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards continues to demonstrate the company's commitment to the Hispanic community. In addition to Nationwide's partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, the Columbus-based insurance and financial services company also has partnerships with Latina Style, Unidos US, the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Latino Professionals For America, the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility and Prospanica. The sponsorship of the Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards aligns with Nationwide's goal of partnering with organizations that share the company's values of improving the lives of others and giving back to the community.

"Nationwide is excited to continue to partner with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and the National Football League to once again present this year's Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards," said Jennifer MacKenzie, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Nationwide. "Nationwide takes pride in providing resources, support and service to Hispanic consumers and business owners across the country. We look forward to celebrating the charitable efforts of Hispanic leaders in all 32 NFL markets during Hispanic Heritage Month."

About the Hispanic Heritage Foundation

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation – a nonprofit established by the White House in 1987 – inspires, prepares, and connects minority leaders in the classroom, community, and workforce to meet America's priorities. HHF also promotes cultural pride, accomplishment, and the great promise of the community through public awareness campaigns seen by millions. HHF is headquartered in Washington, DC, and Los Angeles with satellite workspaces in New York, Silicon Valley, San Antonio, and Miami (Visit www.HispanicHeritage.org).

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side, and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2019

The Patriots announced that they have signed QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and elevated DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the active roster from the practice squad.  In addition, the Patriots placed rookie K Quinn Nordin on injured reserve.
Bellingham High School's Dan Haddad named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a commanding 22-0 victory over Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale on Saturday, Bellingham High School's Dan Haddad has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/12

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Mac Jones and select players discuss the loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 9/12

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and select players discuss their win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Patriots elevate K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster; Place WR Malcolm Perry on injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
Patriots.com releases new six-part podcast recounting the 2001 Super Bowl championship season

What do you remember about the 2001 New England Patriots? That's the question that launched the new six-part podcast series from Patriots.com -- 2001: A Super Bowl Sound Odyssey.
Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 
Patriots sign defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad. 
Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 
Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed RB/WR Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. In addition, the Patriots placed WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve. The Patriots also signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai to the practice squad.
Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots began signing players to the 16-man practice squad. 
Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

The Patriots released 21 players, placed one on injured reserve, placed four players on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and two players on the reserve/non-football injury list. The Patriots also announced that they have acquired OL Yasir Durant in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the highs and lows from the Patriots performance against the Dolphins and preview what will be a battle between the two rookie quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson, when the Patriots take on the Jets in the Meadowlands. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jakobi Meyers.

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins and preview their upcoming matchup at the New York Jets.

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton sits down with defensive back Adrian Phillips. Plus, Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Jets on the Belestrator and find out how Gunner Olszewski went from Alvin, TX to Bemidji, MN to playing in the NFL. All that and more on this edition of Patriots All Access.

Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Tamara Brown talks with Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to discuss the Patriots week 2 matchup with the New York Jets.

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Friday, September 17, 2021.
The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
