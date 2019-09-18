New England Patriots Honor Rosario Ubiera-Minaya Through the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards Presented by Nationwide

The New England Patriots have selected Rosario Ubiera-Minaya as the recipient of the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award Presented by Nationwide.

The NFL, Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) and Nationwide have partnered for the ninth annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards during the 2019 celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market.

The New England Patriots will honor Rosario at their game on Sunday, Sept. 22 when they face the New York Jets.

Rosario is an afro-Latina leader, community activist and social entrepreneur originally from the Dominican Republic. She has more than 25 years of experience working and advocating for systemic change, social justice and equity, on behalf of the Latinx community, in the areas of education, housing, voter engagement, public health and the arts.

She is the founder of Cojuelos' Productions, which proudly celebrates all artistic expression through creative and innovative, diverse and culturally-oriented programming and high-end special events. Cojuelos' Productions thrives in creating curated experiences for private, corporate and community settings with an emphasis on cultural and educational programming.

Rosario's work focuses explicitly on creating a platform for elevating under-represented cultures and communities of color by providing an outlet for expression and by respectfully representing our histories, stories, and perspectives through the arts. Her vision has led to what is today the PUNTO Urban Arts Museum in Salem, an outdoor collection of public art that serves as a vehicle to start breaking down the socioeconomic and invisible divides that systematically exist in low-income communities of color.

Each award recipient will select an organization of their choice that serves the local Hispanic community to receive a $2,000 donation.

Rosario has chosen Amplify Latinx to receive this donation.

Now in its third year, Nationwide's support of the Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards continues to demonstrate the company's commitment to the Hispanic community. In addition to Nationwide's partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, the Columbus-based insurance and financial services company also has partnerships with Latina Style, Unidos US, the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Latino Professionals For America, the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility and Prospanica. The sponsorship of the Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards aligns with Nationwide's goal of partnering with organizations that share the company's values of improving the lives of others and giving back to the community.

"Nationwide is excited to continue to partner with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and the National Football League to once again present this year's Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards," said Jennifer MacKenzie, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Nationwide. "Nationwide takes pride in providing resources, support and service to Hispanic consumers and business owners across the country. We look forward to celebrating the charitable efforts of Hispanic leaders in all 32 NFL markets during Hispanic Heritage Month."

About the Hispanic Heritage Foundation

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation – a nonprofit established by the White House in 1987 – inspires, prepares, and connects minority leaders in the classroom, community, and workforce to meet America's priorities. HHF also promotes cultural pride, accomplishment, and the great promise of the community through public awareness campaigns seen by millions. HHF is headquartered in Washington, DC, and Los Angeles with satellite workspaces in New York, Silicon Valley, San Antonio, and Miami (Visit www.HispanicHeritage.org).

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.