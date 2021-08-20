New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

Postgame Press Conference

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Opening remarks:

"First of all, I want to thank the Eagles for the week that we had [in Philadelphia] in terms of practicing with them. It was really a productive week all the way from the top from ownership, [Eagles Vice President/General Manger] Howie [Roseman], [Eagles Head Coach] Nick [Sirianni], and their staff. It was a great opportunity for us to come down and practice against them. We got a lot out of those practices. We're a better team than we were when we came down here, that's really the main goal. Tonight I thought we played well fundamentally. We had a couple turnovers. I thought our overall fundamentals were an improvement from last week. But we have a long way to go, there's a lot of things we need to continue to work on. Just need to keep stringing some good days together and keep building on the things that we laid as a foundation fundamentally and continue to improve on those. Certainly, there's plenty of things we need to work on scheme-wise – we still have a lot to work through – but I thought they competed well tonight and made some plays. Obviously getting off to a good start and playing from ahead is a lot easier than doing it the other way. We were fortunate there early in the game. Another good opportunity for us next week. We have a little longer week so we'll be able to get some things installed and situationally that we need to catch up on and have a good week against the Giants working with them. [We're] looking forward to that. Just keep grinding through these training camp weeks and trying to get as good as a foundation fundamentally as we can and be ready to go for the regular season."

On the Patriots' work on the red zone offense paying off on their first possession:

"It's always good to put the ball in the end zone. We did a pretty good job of that tonight. The backs ran hard and we hit some passes. Just, overall, the efficiency was a lot better than it was last week. We actually gained some yards throwing the ball and converted some third downs. That leads to some points."

On the Patriots' ability to feed off each other's energy in all three phases:

"Yeah, that was great. There was a lot of good energy on the sideline. There was a lot of support for each other in the other groups – offense, defense, special teams. When you play complementary football that always helps the overall performance. It's fortunate when those things come together, but we were able to do some of that tonight. A turnover on defense and stick it in for a touchdown on offense and so forth, so it was good."

On QB Cam Newton's performance during the week:

"You know, I thought all players had a good week. Everybody improved – the coaches that helped us, you know, seeing a new team and working through that. The players - Cam had a good week - but I thought everybody worked hard and tried to take advantage of every opportunity that we had to go against a different group of players and different schemes. It was beneficial for all of us. It was two really good days. I think we benefited from it."

On Newton's play this year coming off of his first season with the team:

"Well, I mean, the season's pretty early here. We all have a long way to go. I'm not really worried about last year or some other year. I'm just worried about moving ahead this year. It's a new year, it's a new team. [There are] some people that weren't here that are here this year and there are people that were here last year that aren't here – like it is on every other team in the NFL. So we'll see how this comes together. I think we're making progress. We still have a long way to go, though. We're talking about the second preseason game, we have a long way to go."

On Newton's level of comfortability:

"I think everybody is comfortable with what we're doing. I hope so. If [Newton] isn't, then I don't know."

On QB Mac Jones and how the offense could have handled the last possession of the first half differently:

"Well, again, we learn every time we go out on the field, every time we run a play, every time we were in any series of plays. We learn from all of them. We learn from the first series to the last series. They're all good teaching moments. We've had the chance to play two games and a lot of practices, but the games are different and everything comes together in the games and they're all good learning experiences.

On whether QB Mac Jones could have handled the last possession of the first half better:

"Again, we learn from every situation. There are always things we can work on and talk about. Every situation is different, so there will probably never be another situation exactly like that one. We'll try to apply the principles that we talk about in different situations. Sometimes there are some grey areas and sometimes they are clear. We all learn from them. [Patriots Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach] Josh [McDaniels] and I talk about this too."

On LB Matt Judon:

"Matt's a good player. He's a good football player and does a lot of things well. I'm glad he's on our team."

On having to adapt while being shorthanded at tight end:

"That's real football. Things happen and you have to make adjustments. Guys have to maybe do something that is a little bit different than what they have been doing. We cross-train guys to do more than one thing. [Patriots TE] Devin [Asiasi] played around 40 snaps and there were times when he wasn't on the field. Sometimes we had linemen in there, sometimes we had four receivers on the field, or two back in the backfield. We utilize those formations. When we're short on a position, then we have to use other personnel groups. You got to have 11 guys out there, but we try to still do as many things as we are comfortable doing; things that fundamentally fit for the offense or defense. Hopefully we just have one or two guys that have to make an adjustment and we can go from there. That was a good opportunity for us. We practiced that way on Tuesday and Wednesday, then went back over it this morning. We thought the players handled it pretty well and adapted to it. Those are the kind of things we're going to have to do. Sometimes you will have to do them before the game. Sometimes it comes within the game. That was a good learning situation for us."

On QB Mac Jones getting experience with different situations:

"Every play is a good play for us to learn from. Whatever ones come up we can learn and make the most out of them. Some come up and some don't, but the ones that do we learn from and teach. The ones that don't, we teach in practice or watch when they come up from our opponent. We can sometimes talk about those situations if it is a strategy. We try to keep learning and covering things. Sooner or later, that situation or one similar to that will pop up and we'll need to know what to do."

On the running back group: