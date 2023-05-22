Newcomers Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff Discuss What They'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Line

"As an offensive lineman, you want to find a rhythm, so when you start playing games consecutively, that helps you get in a rhythm. What do I do pre-snap? How do I study my opponent? What kind of things do I prepare for? How am I going to set or how are we going to use the snap count? Are we away, or are we home?"

"You start getting into a rhythm for those kinds of things. I think that's what started helping. You start to get in the rhythm of the season, you know you have games coming up, you know you're playing, and it helps you get more comfortable with those things so you can focus on the task on the field, which is obviously the most difficult part."

"One of the benefits I had about being coached by Mike Munchak is real early in my career, he started me playing both sides and learning how to play both and developing both of those toolboxes," Anderson said of his time in Denver.

Anderson also spoke very highly of new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, explaining his appreciation for coaches who played the position in the NFL.

"I love AK so far. You can tell he played, you can tell he understands the positions we're in that we are put in on the field, and I always have an appreciation for guys who have understood first-hand what it's like to be playing. He has a good knowledge of the game. He's one of those guys that can understand how you learn and how all the different guys learn and tailor the teaching to that," Anderson said of his new offensive line coach.

The flexibility to play either tackle spot will help Anderson earn a role in New England. However, his athleticism and explosiveness out of his stance are two hallmark left tackle traits for the Patriots. With a good spring and summer, Anderson could open the door for the Pats to play Brown at right tackle.

From this perspective, a starting five, from left to right, has the most upside on paper: Anderson, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, and Trent Brown.

Either way, the Patriots are looking at an offensive tackle depth chart that likely includes Anderson, Brown, Reiff, and McDermott, with fourth-rounder Sidy Sow as a tackle-guard hybrid making up the initial roster. It's also worth mentioning 2022 seventh-rounder Andrew Stueber, who is healthy and has an outside chance of earning a roster spot.

The Patriots brass have been saying all offseason through their words and actions that they're comfortable with their group at offensive tackle.