News Blitz 1/18: Brady injury top concern

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Jan 18, 2018 at 03:07 AM
Paul Perillo

The big news of the day involved the status of Tom Brady's right hand, which was injured during practice on Wednesday. The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian reported that X-rays were negative, but added that the situation is not a good omen for the team. Meanwhile, the Boston Globe says Brady injured the hand and suffered a cut while making a handoff.

One of the most difficult matchups for any defense is dealing with Rob Gronkowski. ESPN.com offers some advice to the Jaguars in dealing with the All-Pro tight end. Jags coach Doug Marrone has an interesting plan when it comes to containing Gronk: “Hope he drops it.” Marrone believes Gillette Stadium is the toughest place to play in the league. Brandin Cooks is part of the Patriots 90-percent club after taking part in more than 90 percent of the teams snaps this season.

The Boston Globe says the Patriots aren't interested in getting involved in any trash talking. Brady was named the PFWA NFL MVP for 2017. The Globe offers thoughts on how the Patriots will play the Jaguars on Sunday. The Boston Herald says stopping Leonard Fournette will be the top priority

The Patriots don’t intend to overlook the ‘winner’ Blake Bortles. Tom Coughlin is receiving plenty of praise for helping to turn the Jags around.

The Worcester Telegram looks at the huge turnaround for the Patriots defense since a rough start in September.

MassLive.com offers a breakdown of the game complete with a prediction. They add some potential weaknesses to the Jags vaunted defense. NBC Sports Boston wonders which Jacksonville defense will show up. Marrone believes the joint practices the teams held back in August highlighted the gap between them.

The Patriots made some roster moves in advance of Sunday’s game. One of those moves won’t be to activate Malcolm Mitchell. After a frustrating season, Chris Hogan is happy to be healthy and back with the Patriots.

ESPN.com believes the Patriots path to the Super Bowl is the easiest in modern NFL history.

ESPN.com looks at Bill Belichick's impressive assault on the record books for head coaches in the playoffs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

