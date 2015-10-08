Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 10/8: Goodell grilled

Oct 08, 2015 at 03:24 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

*The Boston Globe *grilled the NFL's Commissioner about DeflateGate at the league's fall meeting this week.

The Boston Herald predicts that Tom Brady and Co. will have the last laugh versus Greg Hardy and his Cowboys on Sunday in Dallas.

CSNNE.com has more on the Hardy angle from Nate Solder's perspective, plus a look at the ownership rivalry in this Sunday's contest.

The Providence Journal offers readers a pregame quiz about the Patriots-Cowboys game, as well as a closer look at newcomer Akiem Hicks.

ESPNBoston.com says Cowboys coach Jason Garrett wants to model his team after the Patriots.

And on WEEI.com, you'll find a nice feature on Patriots OC Josh McDaniels and his father.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe activated to the 53-man roster; Guard Alex Redmond placed on injured reserve; Released linebacker Calvin Munson

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated S Joshuah Bledsoe to the 53-man roster and placed G Alex Redmond on injured reserve from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released LB Calvin Munson. 
NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

Back after missing the final play against Buffalo, Patriots safety Adrian Phillips sees a potent challenge ahead from the Colts attack.
Berj Najarian launches organization dedicated to preserving cultural identity through My Cause My Cleats

Berj Najarian launched a non-profit dedicated to cultural identity. 
