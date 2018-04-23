News Blitz 4/23: Gronk's press conference a 'bad look'

The draft is now just days away and with the Patriots holding four picks in the top two rounds the possibilities are endless for Bill Belichick's crew. They can stand pat and take four of the top 63 players on the board, or they can mix and match with trades to slide up or down in order to find the specific players they're targeting.
ESPN.com is in the middle of its positional breakdown and today takes a look at quarterbacks, which it believes is pretty high on the priority list. WEEI.com looks at quarterbacks as well.
The Boston Globe offers a look at running backs and focuses its attention on Georgia's Nick Chubb.
According to the Boston Herald, veteran offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia is the key to finding the Patriots next answer at left tackle with Nate Solder off to New York as a free agent. Tight end could also be a spot the Patriots focus and the Herald likes Penn State Mike Gesicki as an option in New England's mold. When analyzing the draft, look at the team’s top two picks.
NBCSportsBoston.com continues its search for "perfect Patriots" in the draft and today looks at Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans. The Patriot Ledger says the Patriots should show some patience in the draft. The Associated Press provides a draft capsule for the Patriots.
Rob Gronkowski held a strange press conference at Gillette Stadium over the weekend as part of the Monster Energy SuperCross event in Foxborough. WEEI.com **s**ays the bizarre proceedings were not a good look for the tight end.