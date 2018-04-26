News Blitz 4/26: It's draft time!

The draft has finally arrived and there is no shortage of opinions on what the Patriots could and should do. With five picks among the top 100, New England is stocked with plenty of resources to make an impact in a variety of ways.
ESPN.com says the team is in prime position to add more athleticism. The Boston Globe offers up a mock draft in what it believes will be an intriguing weekend. The Boston Herald has a simple request for the draft: keep and make all eight picks. NBC Sports Boston also offers some projections for the weekend from a Patriots perspective.
Boston.com compiles several mock drafts and offers a consensus pick for the Patriots. The Boston Herald likes Pittsburgh tackle Brian O’Neill. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson's name continues to be linked to the Patriots. Boston Sports Journal says Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans would be a nice fit
The Athletic says finding a quarterback in the draft isn’t easy.
ESPN.com looks at the crop of safeties in the draft but says the team really doesn't have a major need at the position. They also look at the guard position.