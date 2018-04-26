 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Fri Feb 02 - 03:00 PM | Tue Feb 06 - 11:55 AM

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

Matt Groh and Camren Williams Detail the Process for the Patriots Scouting Department at the Senior Bowl

Patriots Announce New Group of Coordinators

Patriots Unfiltered 2/1: Senior Bowl Standouts, NFL Draft Talk, Coaching Staff Updates

Tom Brady tees off with Keegan Bradley at 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am revealing golf handicap

Legacy & Brotherhood: Jabrill Peppers, Deatrich Wise Jr. reflect on impact of 'Divine Nine' during Black History Month

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB Performances and Other Standouts

Patriots Catch-22 1/31: Takeaways from Senior Bowl Practices, NFL Draft, Coaching Staff Updates

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh Checks In from 2024 Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl Notebook: Evaluating the Quarterbacks in Mobile From a Patriots Perspective 

Report: Patriots Hire New Special Teams Coordinator

Senior Bowl Notebook: Standouts From the First Day of Practices in Mobile 

Tom Brady Thinks Jerod Mayo Will be "Great" for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered 1/30: Conference Championships Recap, Senior Bowl Updates, Offseason Hot Topics

Finalists Announced for the 13th Annual NFL Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA

NFL Notes: Patriots casting wide net on offense

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: What Does the Super Bowl Matchup Say About How the Pats Should Rebuild the Roster? 

Report Roundup: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

New Podcast Recounting the Patriots 2003 Championship Season Now Available

News Blitz 4/26: It's draft time!

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Apr 26, 2018 at 04:08 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The draft has finally arrived and there is no shortage of opinions on what the Patriots could and should do. With five picks among the top 100, New England is stocked with plenty of resources to make an impact in a variety of ways.

ESPN.com says the team is in prime position to add more athleticism. The Boston Globe offers up a mock draft in what it believes will be an intriguing weekend. The Boston Herald has a simple request for the draft: keep and make all eight picks. NBC Sports Boston also offers some projections for the weekend from a Patriots perspective.

Boston.com compiles several mock drafts and offers a consensus pick for the Patriots. The Boston Herald likes Pittsburgh tackle Brian O’Neill. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson's name continues to be linked to the Patriots. Boston Sports Journal says Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans would be a nice fit

The Athletic says finding a quarterback in the draft isn’t easy.

ESPN.com looks at the crop of safeties in the draft but says the team really doesn't have a major need at the position. They also look at the guard position.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

The Patriots officially added three new coordinators to the fold, mixing some old and new to the mix.
news

Matt Groh and Camren Williams Detail the Process for the Patriots Scouting Department at the Senior Bowl

The Patriots Director of Player Personnel and College Scouting Director spoke to Patriots.com about the collaborative scouting process heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Senior Bowl Notebook: Evaluating the Quarterbacks in Mobile From a Patriots Perspective 

With the Patriots likely in the quarterback market this offseason, here are the quarterbacks who helped their draft stock at the Senior Bowl. 
news

Senior Bowl Notebook: Standouts From the First Day of Practices in Mobile 

Taking a look at players who helped their stocks from a Patriots perspective at Senior Bowl practices on Tuesday. 
news

Tom Brady Thinks Jerod Mayo Will be "Great" for Patriots

Tom Brady is excited to see his former Patriots teammate take over as head coach in New England.
news

NFL Notes: Patriots casting wide net on offense

Jerod Mayo is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to searching for a new offensive coordinator.
news

Report Roundup: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is reportedly wasting no time bringing in candidates to round out his coaching staff.
news

New Podcast Recounting the Patriots 2003 Championship Season Now Available

Re-live the Patriots thrilling 2003 championship season with a new podcast featuring new interviews and all the sounds that defined New England's second Super Bowl.
news

Analysis: Top Patriots-Related Storylines at the Senior Bowl

With Patriots.com heading down to Mobile, here are the top Patriots storylines we'll be monitoring at this year's Senior Bowl. 
news

Report: DeMarcus Covington to be Named Patriots Next Defensive Coordinator

According to multiple reports, the Patriots are staying in-house for their next defensive coordinator.
news

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Franchise greats take you through Jerod Mayo's path from standout linebacker to head coach of the New England Patriots. 
news

NFL Notes: Mayo hits the ground running

Less than a week into his tenure as Patriots coach, Jerod Mayo is already busy trying to rebuild the team.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

Matt Groh and Camren Williams Detail the Process for the Patriots Scouting Department at the Senior Bowl

Patriots Announce New Group of Coordinators

Tom Brady tees off with Keegan Bradley at 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am revealing golf handicap

Legacy & Brotherhood: Jabrill Peppers, Deatrich Wise Jr. reflect on impact of 'Divine Nine' during Black History Month

Senior Bowl Notebook: Evaluating the Quarterbacks in Mobile From a Patriots Perspective 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB Performances and Other Standouts

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar break down what has stood out from two days of Senior Bowl practices.

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh Checks In from 2024 Senior Bowl

We check in with Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh at the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Senior Bowl Quarterback Highlights

A look at the quarterbacks participating in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Troy Brown on what he's looking for during Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown talks with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on what he's looking for during Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice.

Tom Brady on Pat McAfee Show on Jerod Mayo: "He'll do a great job"

Tom Brady joined ESPN's Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, January 30 to discuss how he thinks new head coach Jerod Mayo will do with the New England Patriots.

Throwback Highlights: Patriots 2003 AFC Championship Win Over Colts

Watch throwback highlights from the 2003 AFC Championship win against Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts. Ty Law, Tom Brady and more led the Patriots to a conference championship win to advance to Super Bowl XXXVIII.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising