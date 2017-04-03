News Blitz 4/3: Adrian Peterson visits Foxborough

The Patriots were back in the news as the week kicked as ESPN's Adam Schefter indicated the team would be hosting former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson on a free agent visit. ESPNBoston.com believes Peterson could be a fit at the right price.
WEEI.com tries to make sense of the news.
There will be some questions if the Patriots eventually sign Peterson. In the past the organization has been somewhat critical of the controversial running back.
MassLive.com tries to determine how Peterson might fit in with the Patriots offense. WEEI.com doesn't believe the fit works at all, and it has nothing to do with his history of child abuse.
ESPNBoston.com checks in with 10 items from around the league, including an effort to handicap the Patriots opponent in the season-opener.
Finally, CSNNE.com looks at Rob Gronkowski's foray into the ring during Sunday night's Wrestlemania 33 in Orlandon, Fla.