News Blitz 4/7: Richard Sherman talk dies down

It's been a rather quiet week for the Patriots as Bill Belichick and the rest of the brass continue to immerse themselves in the scouting process. Even news of a potential high-profile signing (Adrian Peterson) and a trade seemed to have died down significantly in recent days.
In terms of the latter, CSNNE.com says the Patriots will not be trading for Richard Sherman. WEEI.com says the Patriots would be crazy not to be interested in the talented corner.
ESPNBoston.com writes about Eric Rowe and how his playing time in 2017 will determine the pick the Patriots will send to the Eagles in 2018. Sticking with the draft, the Providence Journal continues its position previews with a look at defensive ends. The Patriot Ledger adds some draft thoughts with regard to the Patriots while the Portland Press Herald provides an NFL draft notebook.
MassLive.com believes the secondary could be an area the Patriots look to in the draft. Timing will be the key for Malcolm Butler when it comes to signing his restricted free agent tender.
Various reports indicate the Patriots met with Tennessee pass rusher Derek Barnettearlier this week. Speaking of edge rushers, NESN.com thinks the Patriots will be taking one early in the draft.
WEEI.com wonders if the re-signing of Brandon Bolden impacts the Patriots situation at running back.