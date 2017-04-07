Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 4/7: Richard Sherman talk dies down

Apr 07, 2017 at 03:14 AM
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

It's been a rather quiet week for the Patriots as Bill Belichick and the rest of the brass continue to immerse themselves in the scouting process. Even news of a potential high-profile signing (Adrian Peterson) and a trade seemed to have died down significantly in recent days.

In terms of the latter, CSNNE.com says the Patriots will not be trading for Richard Sherman. WEEI.com says the Patriots would be crazy not to be interested in the talented corner.

ESPNBoston.com writes about Eric Rowe and how his playing time in 2017 will determine the pick the Patriots will send to the Eagles in 2018. Sticking with the draft, the Providence Journal continues its position previews with a look at defensive ends. The Patriot Ledger adds some draft thoughts with regard to the Patriots while the Portland Press Herald provides an NFL draft notebook.

MassLive.com believes the secondary could be an area the Patriots look to in the draft. Timing will be the key for Malcolm Butler when it comes to signing his restricted free agent tender.

Various reports indicate the Patriots met with Tennessee pass rusher Derek Barnettearlier this week. Speaking of edge rushers, NESN.com thinks the Patriots will be taking one early in the draft.

WEEI.com wonders if the re-signing of Brandon Bolden impacts the Patriots situation at running back.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/8: Buccaneers Takeaways, Texans Preview and Jakob Johnson 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Buccaneers and preview the upcoming battle against the Texans on the road in Houston. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jakob Johnson.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Buccaneers and preparing for the Texans

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and preview their upcoming matchup against the Houston Texans.

Adrian Phillips 10/8: "We're still making strides"

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Friday, October 08, 2021.

Chase Winovich 10/8: "It's just about being prepared"

Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich addresses the media on Friday, October 08, 2021.

Hunter Henry 10/8: "We're going to continue to get better"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his video conference call on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Jamie Collins 10/8: "This place gave me a place to live out my dreams"

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins addresses the media during his video conference call on Friday, October 8, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
