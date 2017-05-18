News Blitz 5/18: Looking back at LeGarrette Blount

There was quite a stir created on Wednesday when Gisele Bundchen told "CBS This Morning" that her husband Tom Brady has dealt with concussions in the past.
The Boston Herald believes Brady needs to step forward and explain his wife's comments. CSNNE.com says it was likely Brady, not the Patriots, hiding concussions if they indeed existed. The NFL released a statement on the situation on Wednesday.
LeGarrette Blount's time in New England came to an end with the news of his signing in Philadelphia. ESPNBoston.com looks back at Blount's time in New England. MassLive.com explains why Blount could thrive with the Eagles.
The competition for the third tight end role lost another candidate when the Patriots released Rob Housler on Wednesday. That came roughly a week after Michael Williams was let go.
MassLive.com says the Patriots are exploring some free agent options with a pair of open roster spots. CSNNE.com says the Patriots worked out some wide receivers recently. Former Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork still hasn't decided it he will retire. NESN.com believes Brady should increase his deep attempts in 2017 with the addition of Brandin Cooks.