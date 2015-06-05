Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 6/5: OTA recaps

Jun 05, 2015 at 03:35 AM
Erik Scalavino

After another media viewing session at Patriots OTAs yesterday, there's a plethora of articles on the web about the Super Bowl champs.

Almost all of today's stories center on safety Devin McCourty, the running back corps, and WR Aaron Dobson's comeback attempt, as you'll see on ESPNBoston.com, CSNNE.com, NESN.com, WEEI.com, as well as the websites of The Boston Globe, Boston Herald, and The Providence Journal.

With regard to DeflateGate, the Globe also published an opinion column saying Tom Brady should fight his NFL suspension to the very end, and the *Herald *has extra stories on backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo and CB Logan Ryan.

