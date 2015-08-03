Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 8/3: Training camp continues

Aug 03, 2015 at 03:19 AM
Erik Scalavino

A good variety of stories about Patriots training camp can be found online this morning.

The Boston Herald has features on Jamie Collins, Malcolm Butler, Tom Brady, and rookie Shaq Mason.

*The Boston Globe *focuses on Aaron Dobson, Danny Amendola, rookie Joe Cardona, as well as Tom Brady's upcoming legal proceedings against the NFL.

ESPNBoston.com reports that the Patriots have picked up a young guard off the waiver wire, and has a short piece on Rob Gronkowski.

CSNNE.com has a new story explaining how footballs can naturally become deflated, according to an NFL officiating supervisor, plus other DeflateGate coverage.

The Providence Journal has an opinion column about the Patriots' biggest concern entering 2015.

And NESN.com has a piece on rookie Jordan Richards.

