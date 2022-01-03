NFL Announces Week 18 Schedule Changes; New England to Face Miami at 4:25 PM on Sunday

The NFL announced today the Saturday and Sunday night schedule for Week 18, Season Finale Weekend, on Saturday, January 8 and Sunday, January 9.
The week begins with a Saturday doubleheader:
At 4:30 PM ET, the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Denver Broncos on ESPN/ABC.
Then at 8:15 PM ET, the Dallas Cowboys will visit the Philadelphia Eagles, also on ESPN/ABC.
The regular season will conclude with #Game272, the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas on Sunday Night Football on NBC.
Saturday, January 8
- Kansas City at Denver, ESPN/ABC, 4:30 PM
- Dallas at Philadelphia, ESPN/ABC, 8:15 PM
Sunday, January 9
- Pittsburgh at Baltimore, CBS, 1:00 PM
- Cincinnati at Cleveland, FOX, 1:00 PM
- Green Bay at Detroit, FOX, 1:00 PM
- Tennessee at Houston, CBS, 1:00 PM
- Indianapolis at Jacksonville, CBS, 1:00 PM
- Chicago at Minnesota, FOX, 1:00 PM
- Washington at New York Giants, FOX, 1:00 PM
- Seattle at Arizona, FOX, 4:25 PM
- New Orleans at Atlanta, FOX, 4:25 PM
- New York Jets at Buffalo, CBS, 4:25 PM
- San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams, FOX, 4:25 PM
- New England at Miami, CBS, 4:25 PM
- Carolina at Tampa Bay, CBS, 4:25 PM
- Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas, NBC, 8:20 PM