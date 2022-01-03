Official website of the New England Patriots

NFL Announces Week 18 Schedule Changes; New England to Face Miami at 4:25 PM on Sunday

Jan 03, 2022 at 09:11 AM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL

The NFL announced today the Saturday and Sunday night schedule for Week 18, Season Finale Weekend, on Saturday, January 8 and Sunday, January 9.

The week begins with a Saturday doubleheader:

At 4:30 PM ET, the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Denver Broncos on ESPN/ABC.

Then at 8:15 PM ET, the Dallas Cowboys will visit the Philadelphia Eagles, also on ESPN/ABC.

The regular season will conclude with #Game272, the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Saturday, January 8

  • Kansas City at Denver, ESPN/ABC, 4:30 PM
  • Dallas at Philadelphia, ESPN/ABC, 8:15 PM

Sunday, January 9

  • Pittsburgh at Baltimore, CBS, 1:00 PM
  • Cincinnati at Cleveland, FOX, 1:00 PM
  • Green Bay at Detroit, FOX, 1:00 PM
  • Tennessee at Houston, CBS, 1:00 PM
  • Indianapolis at Jacksonville, CBS, 1:00 PM
  • Chicago at Minnesota, FOX, 1:00 PM
  • Washington at New York Giants, FOX, 1:00 PM
  • Seattle at Arizona, FOX, 4:25 PM
  • New Orleans at Atlanta, FOX, 4:25 PM
  • New York Jets at Buffalo, CBS, 4:25 PM
  • San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams, FOX, 4:25 PM
  • New England at Miami, CBS, 4:25 PM
  • Carolina at Tampa Bay, CBS, 4:25 PM
  • Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas, NBC, 8:20 PM

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17

A look at all the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17.
news

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

The New England Patriots will offer a free, virtual commemorative ticket in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token) to eligible fans attending our January 2 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Matthew Slater announced as a finalist for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The eight finalists for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been named, the NFL announced today. The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
news

Pool Report: Mike Reiss Interview with Referee Shawn Smith

Pool Reporter Mike Reiss interviews referee Shawn Smith after the Bills vs. Patriots game on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
news

Patriots Activate LB Josh Uche from Injured Reserve; Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated LB Josh Uche off injured reserve. The team also elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, DB D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster.
news

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 16

A look at all the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 16.
news

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.
news

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 15

A look at all the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 15.
news

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
news

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
news

Patriots enter bye week at 9-4

The Patriots enter the Bye Week on a seven-game winning streak and own an AFC-leading 9-4 record after overcoming a 2-4 start to the season to secure their 35th winning season overall.
