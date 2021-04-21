NFL approves jersey number expansion, other 2021 rule changes

The Patriots haven't listed the number choices of their free agents yet and now the newly signed will have some more choices to consider as the NFL approved the Chiefs' number expansion proposal today, along with six other new rules that will be put into place for the coming season.

The numbers will now be broken down as follows:

QB/P/K: 1-19

RB: 1–49, 80-89

TE/FB: 1–49, 80-89

WR: 10-19, 80-89

OL: 50-79

DL: 50-79, 90-99

LB: 1–59, 90–99

DB: 1–49

With Josh Uche taking over 53 last season, Kyle Van Noy could now consider returning to his college number, maybe after a call to old teammate Stephen Gostkowski? No. 2 and 5 are also currently available to some new position groups, but the single digits are just a small part of the number expansion that could now see a running back in the 80s or a linebacker in the 20s.