Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Apr 27 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

One-on-One with Bill Belichick

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Predicting the Pats draft plan

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Model Citizen: WR Agholor strives to set positive example

Julian Edelman joins 'Inside the NFL' cast, teams up with ViacomCBS

NFL approves jersey number expansion, other 2021 rule changes

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Shooting the breeze about the Draft

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

Apr 27, 2021 at 02:25 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Pictured from left to right: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, BYU QB Zach Wilson, Alabama QB Mac Jones and Florida TE Kyle Pitts. Associated Press Photos.
Pictured from left to right: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, BYU QB Zach Wilson, Alabama QB Mac Jones and Florida TE Kyle Pitts. Associated Press Photos.

The draft is now just days away so it's time to weigh in with our mock draft. Although many see the Patriots aggressively moving up to take a quarterback, it takes two to make a deal so sitting tight and grabbing a top defensive player may make more sense.

Without further ado, here's Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 mock draft:

PICK
1
Lawrence_Trevor
TREVOR LAWRENCE, QB, CLEMSON
SELECTED BY: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
PICK
2
Wilson_Zach
ZACH WILSON, QB, BYU
SELECTED BY: NEW YORK JETS

Related Links

PICK
3
Jones_Mac
MAC JONES, QB, ALABAMA
SELECTED BY: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (from Miami via Houston)
PICK
4
Pitts_Kyle
KYLE PITTS, TE, FLORIDA
SELECTED BY: ATLANTA FALCONS
PICK
5
Chase_Ja'Marr
JA'MARR CHASE, WR, LSU
SELECTED BY: CINCINNATI BENGALS
PICK
6
Waddle_Jaylen
JAYLEN WADDLE, WR. ALABAMA
SELECTED BY: MIAMI DOLPHINS (from Philadelphia)
PICK
7
Sewell_Penei
PENEI SEWELL, T, OREGON
SELECTED BY: DETROIT LIONS
PICK
8
Fields_Justin
JUSTIN FIELDS, QB, OHIO STATE
SELECTED BY: CAROLINA PANTHERS
PICK
9
Lance_Trey
TREY LANCE, QB, NORTH DAKOTA STATE
SELECTED BY: DENVER BRONCOS
PICK
10
Surtain II_Patrick
PATRICK SURTAIN, CB, ALABAMA
SELECTED BY: DALLAS COWBOYS
PICK
11
Rashawn_Slater
RASHAWN SLATER, T, NORTHWESTERN
SELECTED BY: NEW YORK GIANTS
PICK
12
Smith_DeVonta
DEVONTA SMITH, WR, ALABAMA
SELECTED BY: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (from Miami via San Francisco)
PICK
13
Parsons_Micah
MICAH PARSONS, LB, PENN STATE
SELECTED BY: L.A. CHARGERS
PICK
14
Darrisaw_Christian
CHRISTIAN DARRISAW, T, VIRGINIA TECH
SELECTED BY: MINNESOTA VIKINGS
PICK
15
Horn_Jaycee
JAYCEE HORN, CB, SOUTH CAROLINA
SELECTED BY: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
PICK
16
Farley_Caleb
CALEB FARLEY, CB, VIRGINIA TECH
SELECTED BY: ARIZONA CARDINALS
PICK
17
Newsome_II_Greg
GREG NEWSOME, CB, NORTHWESTERN
SELECTED BY: LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
PICK
18
Barmore_Christian
CHRISTIAN BARMORE, DT, ALABAMA
SELECTED BY: MIAMI DOLPHINS
PICK
19
Bateman_Rashod
RASHOD BATEMAN, WR, MINNESOTA
SELECTED BY: WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
PICK
20
Vera-Tucker_Alijah
ALIJAH VERA-TUCKER, T, USC
SELECTED BY: CHICAGO BEARS
PICK
21
Owusu-Koramoah_Jeremiah
JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH, LB, NOTRE DAME
SELECTED BY: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
PICK
22
Paye_Kwity
KWITY PAYE, DE, MICHIGAN
SELECTED BY: TENNESSEE TITANS
PICK
23
Phillips_Jaelan
JAELAN PHILLIPS, EDGE, MIAMI
SELECTED BY: NEW YORK JETS (from Seattle)
PICK
24
Oweh_Jayson
JAYSON OWEH, EDGE, PENN STATE
SELECTED BY: PITTSBURGH STEELERS
PICK
25
Toney_Kadarius
KADARIOUS TONEY, WR, FLORIDA
SELECTED BY: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (from L.A. Rams)
PICK
26
Ojulari_Azeez
AZEEZ OJULARI, EDGE, GEORGIA
SELECTED BY: CLEVELAND BROWNS
PICK
27
Collins_Zaven
ZAVEN COLLINS, LB, TULSA
SELECTED BY: BALTIMORE RAVENS
PICK
28
Samuel_Asante
ASANTE SAMUEL, CB, FLORIDA STATE
SELECTED BY: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
PICK
29
Moore_Elijah
ELIJAH MOORE, WR, MISSISSIPPI
SELECTED BY: GREEN BAY PACKERS
PICK
30
Harris_Najee
NAJEE HARRIS, RB, ALABAMA
SELECTED BY: BUFFALO BILLS
PICK
31
Rousseau_Gregory
GREGORY ROUSSEAU, EDGE, MIAMI
SELECTED BY: BALTIMORE RAVEN (from Kansas City)
PICK
32
Onwuzuriike_Levi
LEVI ONWUZURIKE, DT, WASHINGTON
SELECTED BY: TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Numbers game – Nothing in the NFL ever seems to be easy. Even an innocuous adjustment like the rule change implemented last week that now allows certain players to don a wider variety of numbers. Kansas City brought the proposal forward because fewer numbers were available to certain positions where some teams have fewer to offer due to number retirements and increasing practice squad sizes.

So, the NFL now will allow linebackers to wear Nos. 1-59 and 90-99 while defensive backs now can don anything from 1-49. Running backs and wide receivers will also be able to don single digits. Evidently this tweak has threatened to upset the competitive balance of the game – at least based on the response from Tom Brady and perhaps Bill Belichick as well.

Brady lamented the change by claiming the process of identifying who to block has now become much more difficult. The theory is a linebacker wearing No. 2 will be overlooked due to his unusual number. I'm not really sure how that works, though. Defensive linemen are still bound to their higher digits, and defensive backs have always been able to wear numbers from 20-49. So, as an example, when Adrian Phillips (wearing No. 21) or Kyle Dugger (35) creep into the box and serve as linebackers, does Brady have trouble identifying the MIKE (or middle linebacker, which is used to help set the protections for the offensive line) because no one wearing No. 55 was there? Phillips, Dugger and countless other defensive backs have lined up as linebackers in the past, and no one seemed to cry foul with regard to the protections in those situations. Now, instead of 21 being in the box it could be No. 2, and suddenly quarterbacks are in danger. Seems silly to me.

Pro Football Focus reported last week that the Patriots were one of the few teams that voted against the change, and that Belichick himself was vehemently opposed to it. It will be interesting to hear the coach's reasoning for the opposition in the future.

Thanks, but no thanks – At least that's my view of a potential trade for Atlanta's Julio Jones. Several outlets reported the Falcons have been receiving calls on the 32-year-old, seven-time Pro Bowl wideout. Peter King of FMIA said the Patriots were one team that could be in the mix.

Given the age and injury history, the price to obtain Jones won't likely be that high. Perhaps a second-round pick would get the job done. Although Jones is a tremendously talented receiver, arguably the best of his generation, the Patriots would be better served to find younger options who could theoretically be part of the future. As the roster continues to undergo a rebuild, finding young players – as they have for the most part in free agency – would seem to make more sense. No knock on Jones, who certainly would fill the vacant role of No. 1 receiver immediately.

Now, if the Patriots can manage to find a quarterback in the coming days, my tune may change.

Speaking of quarterback … -- Chatter continues to include the Patriots desire to move up Thursday night and grab a quarterback. It all makes sense, of course, given the team's uncertainty at the position and the potential for a talented passer to drop toward the back half of the top 10. But it's hard to escape the thought that if the Patriots were truly trying to make a bold move, would everyone in the media know about it? That doesn't seem to be the way Belichick has conducted his business over the past 20-plus years, many of which have seen him execute some really big trades without a hint of notice ahead of time. Just a thought.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

With the draft just over a week away, it's time to offer some draft suggestions in the top 10.
news

NFL Notes: Kraft optimistic for full crowds in fall

Jonathan Kraft believes Gillette Stadium should be ready to host at full capacity at the start of the season.
news

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

The flurry of free-agent activity has allowed the Patriots to adjust their draft needs.
news

NFL Notes: Step 2 of Garoppolo plan far less certain

San Francisco's aggressive trade up the board likely means Jimmy Garoppolo's days with the Niners are numbered, but how many remains to be seen.
news

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

With a variety to choose from, there was an award for seemingly every one of the Patriots incoming free agents.
news

NFL Notes: Aggressive Patriots hit the ground running

With free agency about to officially start, the Patriots reportedly have already been busy.
news

NFL Notes: Where will Trent Brown fit?

The reported trade to bring back tackle Trent Brown is part of a re-shaping of the offensive line.
news

NFL Notes: Pats should stick with Stidham

With no real attractive alternatives at quarterback, the Patriots might be best served to give Jarrett Stidham a shot for the 2021 season.
news

NFL Notes: Quarterback musical chairs continues

Quarterback movement and rumors continue to dominate the NFL landscape.
news

NFL Notes: Wilson's comparisons to Brady off base

Russell Wilson says he wants to be like Tom Brady and have a say in personnel, but Brady became a free agent before switching teams.
news

NFL Notes: Brady's seventh the most impressive of all

Tom Brady's first season in Tampa ended with the most impressive of his seventh Super Bowl titles.

Latest News

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Predicting the Pats draft plan

Devin McCourty, James White honored as Ed Block Courage Award recipients at virtual gala

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Patriots News Blitz 4/27: Will there be any draft surprises?

Bill Belichick receives key to the city of Annapolis at Army-Navy men's lacrosse game

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

One-on-One with Bill Belichick

Scott Zolak meets with coach Belichick on the field at Gillette Stadium to discuss the transition from free agency to the NFL draft as well his expectations as the draft approaches.

2021 Draft: Previewing the Key Prospects on Offense and Defense

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential first round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft for the Patriots including key prospects on offense and defense.

A father-son bond turned dream birthday surprise

Patriot's defensive back Jonathan Jones surprises his father Stacey with his dream car, a 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible 442, for his birthday.

Next Gen Stats: Top 30 prospects by Draft Score

Next Gen Stats ranks the top 30 prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft by Draft Score.

Bill Belichick 4/15: 'Try to evaluate the players and make good decisions'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments    

A look back at Julian Edelman's funniest on camera moments
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising